EVs for All America Releases New Report Showing Republican Resistance to EVs Easing Amid Job and China Concerns

New research shows Republican hostility to EVs easing, end of federal EV subsidies curbing EV demand, strong EV sales potential in multifamily housing, 49 percent of younger (under 45) open to buying Chinese-made vehicles, and sharply polarized views of Elon Musk and Tesla. President Trump remains controversial among auto consumers, with only 28 percent rating him a friend of the U.S. auto industry

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As President Donald Trump prepares to travel to Detroit this week to address the Detroit Economic Club and tour a Ford Motor Co. plant during the opening of the North American International Auto Show, new national research from EVs for All America finds that Americans' views on electric vehicles are evolving, with Republican resistance easing but concerns about jobs, China and affordability still shaping the market.

"Our latest national survey of auto consumers has good and bad news for EVs," said EVs for All America founder and CEO Mike Murphy. "The fierce partisan polarization over EVs is declining, but the removal of federal EV subsidies remains a cooling factor for sales in the short term."

The report, Fixing America's Partisan Divide Over EVs: Tracking Three Years of Slow Progress , analyzes three years of national polling of U.S. auto consumers and finds positive movement among Republicans, strong partisan polarization over Elon Musk and Donald Trump, and a clear road map to sell more EVs across America.

Key findings from the new report include:

Republican hostility toward EVs has lessened by 20 points over three years.

GOP voters are increasingly less likely to say EVs are "for people who see the world differently," signaling a gradual thaw in cultural resistance.

GOP voters are increasingly less likely to say EVs are "for people who see the world differently," signaling a gradual thaw in cultural resistance. President Trump faces significant doubts among consumers about his support for the U.S. auto industry. Only 28 percent of auto consumer voters in households earning $50,000 or more rate President Trump as a "Friend of the U.S. Auto Industry." The sample represents more than 80 percent of the new- and used-vehicle market and roughly two-thirds of the presidential-year electorate.

Only 28 percent of auto consumer voters in households earning $50,000 or more rate President Trump as a "Friend of the U.S. Auto Industry." The sample represents more than 80 percent of the new- and used-vehicle market and roughly two-thirds of the presidential-year electorate. Opinions of Elon Musk are sharply divided along party lines.

While Republicans give Musk favorable ratings (which has helped thaw GOP consumers' hostility to EVs), Democrats overwhelmingly hold strongly unfavorable views at 86 percent, creating a significant branding problem for Tesla.

While Republicans give Musk favorable ratings (which has helped thaw GOP consumers' hostility to EVs), Democrats overwhelmingly hold strongly unfavorable views at 86 percent, creating a significant branding problem for Tesla. Republican voters are deeply concerned about the loss of auto manufacturing jobs to China.

The majority of Republican voters worry that U.S. national security is at risk if America's industrial base continues to erode with the loss of manufacturing jobs to China. 88 percent worry at least some, including 53 percent who worry a lot.

The majority of Republican voters worry that U.S. national security is at risk if America's industrial base continues to erode with the loss of manufacturing jobs to China. 88 percent worry at least some, including 53 percent who worry a lot. The loss of federal EV subsidies cools consumer interest.

Roughly half of auto consumers say the end of federal EV incentives makes them less likely to buy or lease an electric vehicle. Conversely, an examination of EV sales in Germany after EV subsidies ended shows a strong recovery over the two years since the credits ended, following an initial sales decline.

Roughly half of auto consumers say the end of federal EV incentives makes them less likely to buy or lease an electric vehicle. Conversely, an examination of EV sales in Germany after EV subsidies ended shows a strong recovery over the two years since the credits ended, following an initial sales decline. Multifamily building residents remain a significant opportunity for increased EV sales if overnight "Level 2" charging is added to apartment buildings and condo parking.

65 percent of condo owners and 70 percent of apartment renters say they would be more likely to buy or lease an EV if their building offered overnight Level 2 charging in parking spaces. The finding highlights a major adoption barrier for urban and suburban consumers who lack access to private garages.

65 percent of condo owners and 70 percent of apartment renters say they would be more likely to buy or lease an EV if their building offered overnight Level 2 charging in parking spaces. The finding highlights a major adoption barrier for urban and suburban consumers who lack access to private garages. Consumers clearly report that the best path to selling more EVs, both in red states and blue, involves moving marketing messages away from "green" messaging and instead focusing on the many positive vehicle attributes that EV drivers enjoy, including fast, fun to drive, quiet, and the ability to avoid traditional and expensive gas stations.

including fast, fun to drive, quiet, and the ability to avoid traditional and expensive gas stations. The data show that consumers under 45 are far more open to EVs than older consumers, a trend that should grow as younger consumers age and gain market share. In a troubling long-term sign for existing auto brands in the U.S., younger consumers under 45 show a definite open-mindedness to purchasing Chinese-made vehicles, while consumers over 55 are far more hostile.

"The path to breaking down the partisan EV divide is clear in the data," said Murphy. "It's all about focusing on great vehicle performance and attributes, not on political climate dogma. It's also about smart EV policy at the state level, including state incentives such as California's proposed new program, since the Trump administration has decided to back away from federal support for EVs. Since 80 percent of all EVs sold in America are sold in 15 states, smart pro-EV policy in those core states is the best public policy move in the short term. Opinions of EVs are always higher in states with a large EV market penetration since our data shows positive word of mouth is a huge factor in attracting more EV customers."

Murphy said the findings offer timely context as national political leaders spotlight manufacturing and the auto industry.

"With the President heading to Detroit to talk about jobs and American manufacturing, this research underscores that EVs are an important path to creating more American auto jobs and helping secure U.S. auto manufacturing, not targets of a culture war," Murphy said. "That only helps China seize the future of the global auto industry, a real threat to the U.S. and our allies. Automotive and political leaders should take our findings on younger consumers' interest in Chinese-made cars seriously as well."

The report is based on annual national surveys of 600 registered voters age 18 and older in households earning $50,000 or more, representing more than 80 percent of the U.S. new- and used-vehicle market. EVs for All America conducted these surveys each November from 2023 through 2025. The report also incorporates additional research, including an October 2024 survey of 800 registered Republicans and an October 2025 survey of 400 California condo and apartment residents. National polling was conducted by Hill Research Consultants, with the California survey conducted by David Binder and Associates.

About EVs for All America

EVs for All America is a nonprofit research and education organization focused on expanding electric vehicle adoption by advancing practical policies, consumer-focused messaging, and solutions that work across the political spectrum.

For more information or to access the full report, visit www.evsforallamerica.org .

Media Contact:

Dan Krassner

(850) 321-0432

[email protected]

SOURCE EVs for All America