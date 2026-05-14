EVS Integrates TVU Remote Super Slow-Motion Synchronization into LiveCeption Solution

New capability brings high frame rate synchronized replay over any IP network, extending premium remote production beyond fiber-connected venues.

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, the global leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, today announced the successful technical validation of its remote super slow-motion ingest and synchronization technology with EVS, a leading provider of live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. The validation confirms interoperability with EVS's LiveCeption replay solution, including XT-VIA servers and LSM-VIA control, enabling broadcasters to run frame-accurate, high frame rate replay workflows over virtually any IP network.

The combined solution integrates TVU's RPS synchronized transport architecture with EVS's LiveCeption solution for live production, replay, and highlights operations extending premium remote replay capabilities beyond traditional fiber-connected venues and large on-site production infrastructures. Broadcasters can now transport synchronized super slow-motion feeds over 5G, Starlink, public internet and standard broadband connections while maintaining the timing precision required for professional replay operations.

Traditionally, remote super slow-motion production has depended on dedicated high-bandwidth fiber circuits and on-site replay infrastructure, due to the challenge of maintaining synchronization across multiple HFR signal phases. TVU's Precision TimeAlign technology addresses this challenge by applying hardware-level timestamps at ingest and reconstructing synchronized phases with sub-frame accuracy at the receiving hub, enabling reliable remote replay workflows over non-deterministic IP networks.

Integrated directly into EVS XT-VIA and LSM-VIA workflows, the solution allows broadcasters to centralize replay operations while extending premium replay coverage to more productions, venues and sports properties. The integration supports advanced remote operations workflows, enabling synchronized replay ingest, low-latency transport and centralized production control within a scalable live production environment. The integration also complements EVS Cerebrum orchestration workflows, enabling operators to manage synchronized replay ingest, routing and production control from a unified operational environment.

The integration addresses a major operational and economic shift underway across live sports production, as broadcasters seek to extend premium replay experiences. Super slow-motion replay has become a hallmark of top-tier sports coverage, elevating production quality, sharpening storytelling and officiating analysis, deepening audience engagement and opening new monetization opportunities through more immersive live viewing experiences.

"Broadcasters are under constant pressure to deliver premium replay experiences across more live productions, while controlling infrastructure and operational costs," said John Wastcoat, Senior Director, Business Development at TVU Networks. "By integrating TVU's TimeAlign transport technology into EVS workflows, broadcasters can now deliver premium super slow-motion production from venues that previously couldn't support it, while maintaining the replay performance and responsiveness expected from EVS environments."

"EVS continues to invest in flexible, scalable live production workflows that help customers produce more content with greater efficiency and production value," said Jan Mokallai, VP Live Production Solutions at EVS. "The technical validation of TVU's synchronized remote ingest technology with our LiveCeption solution expands advanced remote replay operations beyond traditional production boundaries and enables new levels of operational agility for live sports productions."

ABOUT TVU Networks

TVU Networks is a global leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, powering broadcast, streaming, and remote production for news, sports, and entertainment. Trusted by media organizations in over 100 countries, TVU's award-winning ecosystem enables agile, scalable, and cost-effective workflows, anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.tvunetworks.com.

ABOUT EVS

We create return on emotion.

EVS is globally recognized as a leading provider in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Spanning the entire production process, EVS solutions are trusted by production teams worldwide to deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news to billions of viewers every day – and in real time. Headquartered in Liège, Belgium, the company has a global presence with offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North and Latin America, employing over 700 team members and ensuring sales, training, and technical support to more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.evs.com.

SOURCE TVU Networks