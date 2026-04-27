EVS Launches AssureACH: Pre-Validate ACH Payments and Prevent Fraud

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the critical need for robust ACH payment validation and to mitigate financial risk, Electronic Verification Systems introduces AssureACH, a comprehensive solution designed to prevent bad payments at the point of capture. This new offering leverages advanced real-time account validation and intelligent decisioning to enhance payment integrity for organizations.

Organizations seeking to enhance their ACH payment security and efficiency can request a demo of AssureACH by visiting https://evssolutions.com/products/assureach/

Enhancing Payment Integrity with AssureACH

AssureACH is engineered to validate ACH payments before they become returns, providing a proactive approach to payment fraud prevention. The system integrates real-time routing and account validation with multi-database checks, offering a robust defense against payment failures. This capability is crucial for reducing processing costs and improving recovery outcomes by identifying issues before transactions are initiated.

"With AssureACH, organizations gain a robust, end-to-end defense against problematic ACH transactions, encompassing everything from precise real-time validation to automated recovery and re-presentment support," said Eric Knapp, President. "This holistic system empowers businesses to maintain optimal financial health by minimizing payment disruptions and optimizing their overall payment processing framework against potential losses."

Key features of AssureACH include:

Real-time DDA account validation

Real-time routing number (TRN) validation

Multi-source database checks

Closed account and stop payment detection

Bad check and account history screening

Automated recovery and re-presentment support

By incorporating these capabilities, AssureACH provides a comprehensive layer of protection, ensuring that only valid and reliable ACH payments proceed. This not only safeguards financial operations but also streamlines the payment process, leading to greater operational efficiency.

Proactive Risk Management

The design of AssureACH focuses on intelligent decisioning, allowing organizations to prevent costly returns and associated fees. Its ability to screen for bad check and account history, alongside closed account and stop payment detection, offers a significant advantage in managing payment risk. The automated recovery and re-presentment support further enhance the system's value by providing mechanisms to address and resolve payment issues efficiently.

Electronic Verification Systems remains committed to delivering solutions that empower organizations to maintain financial security and operational excellence in their payment processing.

For more than 23 years, clients in complex and highly regulated industries have trusted EVS to help them prevent fraud and drive revenue through our intuitive BlueAssure cloud platform. Our suite of identity verification and AML products are intentionally designed to ensure the protection and security of consumer data. As one of the industry's only providers to utilize multiple data sources, EVS can return the most accurate results with the fewest false positives. Our proven identity verification, fraud protection, risk mitigation, compliance and watchlist, chargeback prevention, customer acquisition, location verification, and business verification solutions have processed billions of transactions for clients in the financial, gaming, healthcare, education, retail, e-commerce, and age-restricted industries, all while protecting their bottom line.

SOURCE Electronic Verification Systems