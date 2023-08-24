Evsie Announces 2023-2024 Brand Ambassadors to Spread Kindness and Unique Style in a Fun, Playful and Supportive Way

Popular clothing brand showcases inspiring girls across the country to promote the power of positivity

DULUTH, Minn., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evsie, the popular girls brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2023-2024 brand ambassador program. As part of this exciting initiative, 11 young girls from across the country have been selected as brand ambassadors to spread kindness, joy, and unique style in their hometowns.

Evsie's brand ambassadors include:

evsie Fall collection
  • Amayah M., age 8, Georgia
  • Anistyn R., age 10, North Carolina
  • Angel S., age 9, Florida
  • Ariana T., age 9, Nebraska
  • Austyn W., age 8, Pennsylvania
  • Hadley M., age 9, Indiana
  • Harper D., age 11, New York
  • Meyah B, age 10, Iowa
  • Reagan H., age 11, Colorado
  • Savannah L., age 8, Missouri
  • Soléa M., age 12, California

The brand ambassador program is an opportunity for these young girls to represent the Evsie brand and all it stands for. They will be the faces of the brand in their communities, promoting and embodying the values of kindness, positivity, self-expression and unique style in the fun, playful and supportive way that Evsie is known for.

Each brand ambassador was chosen for their passion, optimism, and commitment to making a positive impact in their local communities. These inspiring girls will partake in brand campaigns, share their personal stories on social media, and collaborate with Evsie on exciting projects.

Through their ambassadorship, these young girls will inspire others to spread kindness, embrace joy, and express their unique style. They will encourage their peers to be confident in who they are and to promote happiness wherever they go.

Evsie understands the importance of empowering young girls and supporting their dreams. By launching this brand ambassador program, Evsie aims to not only showcase its products but also to foster a sense of community and empowerment among young girls across the country.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our brand ambassadors and watch them make a positive difference in their hometowns," said Swati Kelkar, Head of Evsie. "Through their leadership and passion, we hope to inspire and lift up more young girls in the world. Together, we can create a movement of empowered young girls who are proud to be themselves."

Follow the journey of the Evsie brand ambassadors by following the hashtag #EvsieAmbassadors on social media. Stay tuned for updates on their events, collaborations, and inspiring stories.

About Evsie™
Evsie™ is a style shop for girls' sizes 7-14 offering on-trend fashions and Style Superstars at everyday great values. Its fashion is uniquely tailored with comfort-conscious apparel made for movement and ease. Versatile and affordable, the Evsie collection is anchored by denim in 9 leg shapes, 2 rises and 8 washes, bringing stretchable comfort to fashion-forward style. Evsie's Style Superstars are everyday essentials made with extra love and priced just right. Classic graphic tees with positive messages and specialty graphic tees offer fashionable options. Evsie is located in nearly 300 maurices stores and 9 freestanding evsie stores, with even more to love online at www.evsie.com

For more information, please visit www.evsie.comhttp://www.maurices.com/evsie. Connect with Evsie on TikTok and Instagram @evsieofficial.

About Maurices
Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates nearly 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com. Connect with Maurices on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

