EVSR Had A Highly Successful 2020!

SACRAMENTO, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For EVSR, the country's leading builder of 100% electrically powered sports racing cars, 2020 was a resounding success. Despite a truncated schedule, caused by the cancellation of many targeted racing events due to the COVID pandemic, EVSR managed to continue to break records and reach milestones with its unique battery-powered single seat racing cars.

A new second generation of racing car was developed and competed on tracks around the Northeastern US. The EVSR Gen 2 car quickly proved it was quicker and easier to maintain than the original first-generation car.

EVSR became the first plug-in electric race car team to race three electric vehicles (EVs) on a closed road racecourse at The SCCA Labor Day Spectacular at Summit Point Motorsports Park.

EVSR proved that its racecars are incredibly quiet with on-track testing. This could prove important, especially as noise regulations come into play at more racing venues.

EVSR puts more racers into the driver's seat. At almost every event it attends, EVSR has found a way to put licensed racing drivers on track for their first experience with an electric racing car. Invariably, they find the experience exhilarating.

EVSR had big success at the Annual Green Grand Prix event at Watkins Glen International raceway. Teaming with the Alfred State College Motorsports Program, EVSR entries finished first in the autocross, confirming the nimble nature of our sports racing cars, and received first in the Most Efficient Non-Production Vehicle class during an 80-mile road rally.

For the 2021 season, EVSR is accepting applications for a list of drivers for rentals and leases of EVSR's Gen 2 racers.

EVSR also has big plans in place for the 2021 season. Over the winter, the team will be building more Gen 2 sports racers so that we can increase the size of our class and allow more racers into our cars.

Who we are: EVSR is a company located in Sacramento, PA that specializes in building a racing electrically powered sports racing cars on closed road racing tracks and at competitive hillclimb events. The company was started in 2014 and since that time has entered and competed in various racing and hillclimb events (including the legendary Pikes Peak and Mount Washington Hillclimbs), and even participated in a 12-hour endurance racing event. To find more information and media photos please visit www.evsr.net

