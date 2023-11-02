EVT and IMAX® Expand Partnership with Five New IMAX Locations in Australia and Germany

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVT (ASX: EVT) and IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced an agreement for five new state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser systems across Australia and Germany. Under the deal, EVT will integrate a new IMAX screen experience in an Event Cinemas location in Sydney, as well as at four CineStar locations in Germany.

The agreement comes on the heels of EVT's highly successful launch of IMAX Sydney, which in its first few weeks of operation, is already the highest grossing IMAX location worldwide outside the United States and United Kingdom. It also marks the single biggest deal for IMAX systems in Germany.

"Expanding our collaboration with IMAX aligns to our strategy of providing customers with choice on how they want to watch a movie. The right combination of our proprietary cinema experiences such as Gold Class, Boutique and V-Max alongside Global Premium Formats like IMAX is proving to be successful. IMAX performs exceptionally well at our current locations in Sydney, New Zealand and Germany and we are thrilled to bring state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser systems to more locations in Australia and Germany in the near future," said Jane Hastings, CEO of EVT.

"On the heels of the wildly successful debut of IMAX Sydney, we are excited to expand our collaboration with EVT, a partner that transcends exhibition in creating premium experiences that span cinema, hospitality, leisure and more," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "Australia and Germany are two markets where consumer demand for IMAX vastly outstrips our footprint, and this deal is great for our fans in both countries and our continued network growth worldwide."

The new agreement spans EVT subsidiaries Event Cinemas, the biggest exhibitor in Australia, and CineStar, the biggest exhibitor in Germany. IMAX and EVT have enjoyed a successful partnership since 2013 and inclusive of this deal, operate nine locations across Australia, Germany and New Zealand.

This multi-territory deal follows the October 11 opening of the new IMAX Sydney location, which has already become one of the top performing IMAX locations worldwide. Nestled in the heart of Darling Harbour, this iconic venue features 1:43:1 aspect ratio with one of the largest IMAX screens in the world.

The five new IMAX locations across Australia and Germany will blend state-of-the-art Laser by IMAX technology, with EVT's unparalleled seating experiences. IMAX with Laser systems are immersive by design, developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. The ground-breaking 4K laser projection system delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colours exclusively to IMAX screens.

About EVT:

Entertainment businesses that excite every sense. Commercial Ventures driven by a passion for new opportunities. Travel businesses that always feel local and authentic.

Entertainment: 140+ Cinema Experiences | 150+ Bars and Restaurants | Wellness

Event Cinemas AU & NZ | BCC Cinemas | Rialto Cinemas | The Embassy | CineStar Germany | Skyline Drive In | Moonlight | Cinebuzz OnDemand | State Theatre | SpaQ | Thredbo Leisure Centre & Golf Course | Rydges Formosa Golf Course

Ventures: ~$2B Property Portfolio | Partnerships

EVT Property Development | EVT Hotel Management | EDGE CT | EVT Media & Sponsorship | EVT Partnerships |The Parlour Lane Company

Travel: 70+ Hotels | Australia's Number 1 Ski Resort

QT | Rydges | Atura | LyLo | Jucy Snooze | Independent Collection by EVT | Thredbo

ASX top 200: EVT | ~$1Bn Annual turnover | Team of ~9000

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2023, there were 1,731 IMAX systems (1,651 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/imax).

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

Jennifer Horsley

[email protected]

Media:

Jane Collins

[email protected]

SOURCE IMAX Corporation