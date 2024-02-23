eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2030: Growing Traffic Congestion and Increasing Co2 Emissions Generating Demand for eVTOL Aircraft

23 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eVTOL Aircraft Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global eVTOL aircraft market was valued at USD 10.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 52 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 22.43% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
The study on eVTOL aircraft market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.
The report is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global eVTOL aircraft market over the period of 2021-2030. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Key Report Findings
Drivers
- The growing traffic congestion and rising requirements instance aircraft services for ample market growth.
- The increasing CO2 emission is generating the need for eVTOL that propels the growth of the market.
Restraints
- The concerns about infrastructure and technology hamper the market growth.
Opportunities
- The growing technological advancement and investments provide lucrative opportunities.
Segments Covered
The global eVTOL aircraft market is segmented on the basis of battery type, lift technology, type of propulsion, type of maximum take-off weight (MTOW), mode of operation, range, and application.
The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Battery Type
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- Solid-state Batteries
- Hydrogen Fuel Cells
The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Lift Technology
- Multirotor
- Vectored Thrust
- Lift Plus Cruise
The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Type of Propulsion
- Fully Electric
- Hybrid
- Electric Hydrogen
The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Type of Maximum Take-off Weight (MTOW)
- < 250 Kg
- 250-500 Kg
- 500-1,500 Kg
- >1,500 Kg
The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Mode of Operation
- Piloted
- Autonomous
The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Range
- < =200 KM
- >200 KM
The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Application
- Air Taxis
- Air Shuttles & Air Metro
- Private Transport
- Cargo Transport
- Air Ambulance & Medical Emergency
- Last Mile Delivery
- Others
The companies covered in the report include
- Volocopter
- Textron Inc. (Bell Nexus & Pipistrel)
- Joby Aviation
- AURORA FLIGHT SCIENCES
- Airbus
- Lilium
- BETA Technologies
- Vertical Aerospace
- Eve Air Mobility
- ARCHER AVIATION INC
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the eVTOL aircraft market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the eVTOL aircraft market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global eVTOL aircraft market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsha42
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article