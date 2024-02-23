eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2030: Growing Traffic Congestion and Increasing Co2 Emissions Generating Demand for eVTOL Aircraft

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eVTOL Aircraft Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eVTOL aircraft market was valued at USD 10.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 52 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 22.43% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The study on eVTOL aircraft market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.



The report is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global eVTOL aircraft market over the period of 2021-2030. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Key Report Findings

Drivers

The growing traffic congestion and rising requirements instance aircraft services for ample market growth.

The increasing CO2 emission is generating the need for eVTOL that propels the growth of the market.

Restraints

The concerns about infrastructure and technology hamper the market growth.

Opportunities

The growing technological advancement and investments provide lucrative opportunities.



Segments Covered



The global eVTOL aircraft market is segmented on the basis of battery type, lift technology, type of propulsion, type of maximum take-off weight (MTOW), mode of operation, range, and application.



The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Battery Type

Lithium-ion Batteries

Solid-state Batteries

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Lift Technology

Multirotor

Vectored Thrust

Lift Plus Cruise

The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Type of Propulsion

Fully Electric

Hybrid

Electric Hydrogen

The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Type of Maximum Take-off Weight (MTOW)

< 250 Kg

250-500 Kg

500-1,500 Kg

>1,500 Kg

The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Mode of Operation

Piloted

Autonomous

The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Range

< =200 KM

>200 KM

The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market by Application

Air Taxis

Air Shuttles & Air Metro

Private Transport

Cargo Transport

Air Ambulance & Medical Emergency

Last Mile Delivery

Others

The companies covered in the report include

Volocopter

Textron Inc. (Bell Nexus & Pipistrel)

Joby Aviation

AURORA FLIGHT SCIENCES

Airbus

Lilium

BETA Technologies

Vertical Aerospace

Eve Air Mobility

ARCHER AVIATION INC

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the eVTOL aircraft market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the eVTOL aircraft market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global eVTOL aircraft market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

