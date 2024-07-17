EVTOL Aircraft Market size is set to grow by USD 12.27 billion from 2024-2028, Demand for enhanced customer service to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global EVTOL aircraft market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.27 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 52.65% during the forecast period. Demand for enhanced customer service is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing potential of evtol in various industries. However, high production cost of evtol aircraft poses a challenge. Key market players include Airbus SE, ARC Aerosystems, Archer Aviation Inc, BETA Technologies Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Elroy Air, Embraer SA, Joby Aviation Inc., Karem Aircraft Inc., Lilium GmbH, Moog Inc., SkyDrive Inc., Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., Urban Aeronautics, Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd., Volocopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global eVTOL aircraft market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Cargo and Passengers), Technology (Lift plus cruise, Multirotor, and Vectored thrust), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Airbus SE, ARC Aerosystems, Archer Aviation Inc, BETA Technologies Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Elroy Air, Embraer SA, Joby Aviation Inc., Karem Aircraft Inc., Lilium GmbH, Moog Inc., SkyDrive Inc., Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., Urban Aeronautics, Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd., Volocopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The eVTOL aircraft market is experiencing significant growth in various industries, including transportation, agriculture, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), search and rescue missions, and law enforcement. In transportation, eVTOL aircraft, or air taxis, offer a cost-effective and efficient alternative to traditional ground transportation, particularly in densely populated areas. In agriculture, eVTOL aircraft can enhance farming operations through smart surveillance, selective pesticide dusting, and data collection using UAVs or drones. In EMS, eVTOL aircraft ambulances can reduce response times and improve patient outcomes, potentially saving thousands of lives in remote areas. For search and rescue missions, eVTOL aircraft can quickly access disaster sites and provide visual assistance. In law enforcement, eVTOL aircraft and drones can increase situational awareness and enable officers to respond effectively to crimes or threats. Overall, the versatility and potential applications of eVTOL aircraft are driving the growth of this market, with the US passenger eVTOL aircraft market size projected to reach USD17.7 billion by 2040.

The Evtol aircraft market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the commercial segment. Next-generation travel solutions are in high demand, with maximum take-off weights and efficient motors being key factors. Safety is a top priority, with multi-facet benefits including reduced noise, improved trip timing, and increased transportation capacity for various sectors. These include medical services, agricultural activities, rescue missions, logistics, and national security. Electronic technologies are driving innovation, from runway sensors to semi-autonomous aircraft. Manufacturing units are investing in strategic partnerships and raw materials to meet increased demand. However, supply chain challenges and delayed orders remain concerns. The aviation sector is embracing air mobility, with commercial companies like Flapper, AIR, Volare, and Eve Air Mobility leading the way. Military applications are also exploring hybrid-electric, battery-electric, and hydrogen-electric options. Public acceptance and safety concerns are being addressed through strict regulations. Drones and air ambulances are also part of the evolving landscape. Motors manufacture and aircraft efficiency are critical focus areas for manufacturers. Overall, the Evtol aircraft market offers exciting opportunities for investments in this urbanizing world.

Market Challenges

The global eVTOL aircraft market faces significant challenges due to high investments in infrastructure and research and development, as well as the lack of 5G infrastructure. These challenges could hinder the market's growth, as eVTOLs have the potential to revolutionize urban and regional transport with reduced travel times and improved mobility options. The size and complexity of eVTOL aircraft increase production and maintenance costs, which may deter initial implementation. Notable investments, such as Toyota Motor Corp.'s USD394 million investment in Joby and Volocopter's USD113 million investment, demonstrate industry commitment. However, the development of revolutionary AI and the modification of existing technologies for airspace navigation and carbon fiber-reinforced polymers for eVTOL aircraft add to the considerable production costs. Uber predicted a USD1.2 million manufacture price for a four-seater air taxi, and the development of infrastructure for this vehicle may be excessively expensive for industries. Current aerospace manufacturing methods may also prove too sluggish and expensive for eVTOL aircraft. These factors may negatively impact the growth of the global eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period.

The Evtol aircraft market is experiencing significant growth as aerospace manufacturers and transportation service providers look to address the challenges of urbanization and faster commutes. However, this market faces hurdles such as power electronics and software failures, safety issues, and regulatory approvals. Key players like Joby Aviation, Bell Helicopter, and Boeing Company are investing in various types of propulsion, including vectored thrust, multirotor, and lift plus cruise. These aircraft come in piloted, autonomous, and semi-autonomous modes. Powering these aircraft are various options like fully electric, hybrid, electric hydrogen, and hydrogen fuel cells. Regulatory bodies are focusing on infrastructure development for urban air mobility, addressing concerns related to cervical spondylosis, corporate workers, and potential cervical injuries from vehicle accidents. The vectored thrust segment, piloted segment, semi-autonomous segment, and battery-electric segment are expected to dominate the market.

Segment Overview

This evtol aircraft market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Cargo

1.2 Passengers Technology 2.1 Lift plus cruise

2.2 Multirotor

2.3 Vectored thrust Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Cargo- The eVTOL aircraft market witnessed significant growth in 2022, with cargo being the largest segment. Most eVTOL aircraft are designed for urban air mobility, medical assistance, and personal use. In 2020, JumpAero introduced a small, one-seater eVTOL aircraft for emergency services, expanding the capabilities of first responders. The Canadian Air Mobility consortium studied the benefits of eVTOL aircraft for hospital-to-hospital transportation in 2022. Companies like Vertical Aerospace and Babcock International collaborated to use eVTOL aircraft for aerial emergency medical services (EMS) and cargo. They aim to establish a joint working group to explore potential applications in critical services and build modular maintenance solutions. Similarly, Dufour Aerospace partnered with V-Star Powered Lift Aviation to focus on eVTOL aircraft for domestic applications, including medical, commercial, and search and rescue operations in Australia. These collaborations will drive the growth of the global eVTOL aircraft market through the cargo segment, offering efficient and environmentally-friendly solutions.

The market for aircraft ejection seats is driven by advancements in safety technology and military modernization efforts. Key players focus on enhancing survivability rates through innovative designs and lightweight materials. With airlines seeking flexibility and cost-efficiency, the commercial aircraft leasing market is expanding rapidly. Lessors provide airlines with newer, fuel-efficient aircraft, enabling them to manage fleet sizes dynamically. The aerospace parts manufacturing sector is pivotal in supporting aircraft production worldwide. Demand is fueled by rising air travel, defense spending, and technological upgrades in materials and manufacturing processes.

Research Analysis

eVTOL aircraft, or electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, are poised to revolutionize transportation in urban environments. These innovative machines offer point-to-point transportation solutions, reducing traffic congestion and maximizing the use of vertical space. Passengers and cargo can be transported efficiently, making eVTOL aircraft an ideal option for air taxi services, emergency response, and aerial logistics. Urban populations stand to benefit greatly from eVTOL aircraft, as they provide a next-generation travel solution for those suffering from conditions like cervical spondylosis, enabling them to travel without the discomfort and strain of traditional vehicles. Corporate workers can save valuable time, while those with cervical injuries or who have been involved in vehicle accidents can access medical services more quickly and easily. Aircraft producers are developing eVTOL aircraft with impressive ranges and maximum take-off weights, ensuring they meet the demands of various commercial segments. Safety is a top priority, with multi-facet benefits including reduced emissions and minimal noise pollution. With trip timing and transportation becoming increasingly important, eVTOL aircraft offer a promising solution for urban air mobility.

Market Research Overview

eVTOL aircraft, or electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, are poised to revolutionize urban transportation by providing point-to-point solutions in congested urban environments. These aircraft can carry passengers and cargo, reducing traffic congestion and the need for large runways. EVTOLs offer a noise-free and eco-friendly alternative to traditional air taxis and delivery drones, using electric propulsion systems and advanced lift technology. However, challenges such as software failures, safety issues, and battery technology limitations must be addressed. EVTOL aircraft are being developed by various aerospace manufacturers and transportation service providers, collaborating with regulatory bodies and infrastructure developers. The market includes segments such as vectored thrust, multirotor, lift plus cruise, piloted, autonomous, and various modes of operation like optionally piloted, fully electric, hybrid, and electric hydrogen. The benefits of eVTOL aircraft extend beyond faster commutes and urbanization. They can serve various industries like medical services, agricultural activities, rescue missions, logistics, and national security. As urban populations continue to grow, eVTOL aircraft will become a next-generation travel solution, offering multi-facet benefits such as improved trip timing, increased efficiency, and reduced carbon emissions. The aerospace sector is investing heavily in eVTOL aircraft production, with companies like Joby Aviation and Bell Helicopter leading the way towards commercially viable air taxi services. The future of urban mobility is electric, vertical, and on-demand.

