EVTOL aircraft market size to grow by USD 5,433.3 million between 2022 and 2027; Development of drone infrastructure identified as key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the EVTOL aircraft market , and it is expected to grow by USD 5,433.3 million between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 39.53% during the forecast period. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global eVTOL Aircraft Market 2023-2027

The development of drone infrastructure is identified as the key trend in the market. The application of drones is increasing in various areas of operations, including security and surveillance, agriculture, civil infrastructure inspection, and others. They are instrumental in search and rescue (SAR) activities and can expedite rescue and recovery activities during natural or man-made disasters such as floods. They can also provide timely disaster warnings and transport medical supplies to areas that are not easily accessible. Thus, the expanding application areas of drones will foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Although the increasing requirement for clean and quiet aircraft will offer immense growth opportunities, the operating power and heat management challenges will impede the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The market is driven by increasing requirements for clean and quiet aircraft. Airplanes contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. They emit about 100 times more CO 2 per hour than a shared bus or a train. With the growth in the size of the global aircraft fleet, carbon emissions by the aviation industry are expected to increase further in the future. Hence, there is an increase in demand for EVLOT aircraft to reduce the aviation industry's carbon footprint. EVLOT aircraft are also gaining more prominence with the growing focus on the adoption of sustainable aircraft fuel alternatives across the world. As a result of these factors, the market size is expected to increase during the forecast period.

EVTOL Aircraft Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Cargo



Passengers

Technology

Lift Plus Cruise



Multirotor



Vectored Thrust

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market growth in the cargo segment will be significant during the forecast period. Companies are collaborating to create EVLOT aircraft that can save lives and also have reduced environmental impact. Medical service providers and manufacturers of EVTOL aircraft are collaborating to deliver emergency missions with effective and secure solutions. For instance, in July 2022, UK-based Vertical Aerospace partnered with aerospace, defense, and security company Babcock International to use its aircraft for aerial EMS and cargo. The companies are focusing on creating a joint working group to examine potential applications for the VX4 in critical services such as responding to accidents and providing emergency transport between hospitals, as well as assisting the armed forces with medium-range logistics delivery and casualty evacuation services. Such collaborations among vendors and end-users are driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region has the largest fleet of UAVs deployed for both military and civilian purposes. Manufacturers in the aviation sector in North America are focusing on the development of EVTOL aircraft powered entirely by electric propulsion. They are also expanding their consumer bases in emerging markets by utilizing the latest features and technology. All these factors are driving the growth of the EVTOL market in North America.

EVTOL Aircraft Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our EVTOL aircraft market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies operating power and heat management challenges as one of the prime reasons challenging the EVTOL aircraft market growth during the next few years.

Operating power and heat management challenges will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. EVTOL aircraft use controlled frequency AC with controlled voltage along with 270 V direct current (DC) power distribution architecture. The use of electrically powered systems generates a significant amount of heat. Thus, it is imperative to have a proper thermal management system to avoid catastrophic events. The use of traditional design systems directs the excess heat generated to a heat sink. However, the high amounts of heat generated can initiate oxidizing reactions and degrade the fuel. The other option that can be used in cooling these systems is ambient air. However, while venting out the heat, the ambient air has to pass through other systems of the aircraft. This can cause damage to these systems. Such challenges will restrict the growth of the market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

EVTOL Aircraft Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the EVTOL aircraft market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the EVTOL aircraft market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Airbus SE - The company offers eVTOL aircraft such as CityAirbus NextGen.

- The company offers eVTOL aircraft such as CityAirbus NextGen. ARC Aerosystems - The company is engaged in developing a range of civil hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (e-VTOL) aircraft. The company offers eVTOL aircraft such as E-Starling.

- The company is engaged in developing a range of civil hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (e-VTOL) aircraft. The company offers eVTOL aircraft such as E-Starling. Archer Aviation Inc. - The company is engaged in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The company offers eVTOL aircraft such as Archer Air.

- The company is engaged in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The company offers eVTOL aircraft such as Archer Air. EHang Holdings Ltd. - The company offers eVTOL aircraft such as EHang AAV.

- The company offers eVTOL aircraft such as EHang AAV. BETA Technologies Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elroy Air

Embraer SA

Joby Aviation Inc.

Karem Aircraft Inc.

Moog Inc.

SkyDrive Inc.

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Co.

Urban Aeronautics

EVTOL Aircraft Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist EVTOL aircraft market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the EVTOL aircraft market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the EVTOL aircraft market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of EVTOL aircraft market vendors

Related Reports:

The electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market size is expected to increase to USD 12.1 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.03%. The market is segmented by technology (hybrid powertrain and all-electric powertrain) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

size is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.03%. The market is segmented by technology (hybrid powertrain and all-electric powertrain) and geography ( , , APAC, and , and ). The aircraft electrification market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 6,170.74 million . The market is segmented by platform (commercial and general, and military), technology (more electric, fully electric, and hybrid electric), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

EVTOL Aircraft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,433.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 33.01 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, ARC Aerosystems, Archer Aviation Inc., BETA Technologies Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Elroy Air, Embraer SA, Joby Aviation Inc., Karem Aircraft Inc., Lilium GmbH, Moog Inc., SkyDrive Inc., Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., Urban Aeronautics, Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd., Volocopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

