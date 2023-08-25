eVTOL Aircraft Market size worth USD 34.92 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 12.16% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Size By Lift Technology, By Mode of Operation, By Propulsion Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global EVTOL Aircraft Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.16% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 11.12 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.92 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=320745

Browse in-depth TOC on "eVTOL Aircraft Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Revolutionizing Urban Air Mobility: eVTOL Aircraft Market Analysis Reveals Promising Outlook

The global aviation industry is on the brink of a transformative shift, with Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft emerging as a beacon of innovation. These advanced aerial vehicles, combining the vertical capabilities of helicopters with heightened efficiency and eco-friendliness, are propelling the urban air mobility sector into a new era of transportation solutions.

In a comprehensive market analysis, experts have delved into the intricate landscape of eVTOL aircraft Market, shedding light on the market drivers, growth prospects, and key industry players shaping this exciting paradigm shift.

Market Drivers Accelerating Growth:

Eco-Conscious Demand: The escalating demand for environmentally conscious transportation options has spurred advancements in electric vehicle technology, directly influencing the development of eVTOL aircraft Market. Companies are racing to create efficient, electric-powered aircraft that align with sustainable travel imperatives.

Urban Mobility Challenges: The challenges posed by urbanization and traffic congestion have galvanized the pursuit of more efficient transportation modes. eVTOL aircraft Market is emerging as a viable solution, offering rapid point-to-point mobility within densely populated areas and facilitating inter-city connections.

Autonomous Flight Progress: The rapid evolution of autonomous flight technologies is enhancing the operational ease and safety of eVTOL aircraft. This innovation is paving the way for autonomous urban air mobility, where these aircraft can be seamlessly integrated into existing airspace.

Materials Advancements: Lightweight materials, particularly advanced composites, have revolutionized aircraft design. By enabling the creation of lightweight yet durable eVTOL platforms, these materials contribute to enhanced efficiency and security.

Government Support and Funding: Governmental agencies globally are recognizing the transformative potential of eVTOL aircraft Market. Robust support and funding initiatives are facilitating research, development, and market adoption, driving the industry forward.

Outlook and Key Industry Players:

The eVTOL aircraft market's future is poised for exponential growth. While the COVID-19 pandemic introduced challenges, it also underscored the demand for efficient and socially distanced urban mobility solutions. This renewed interest is anticipated to catalyze the adoption of eVTOL aircraft, contributing to their prominence in the transportation ecosystem.

Key players at the forefront of this evolution include:

Archer Aviation

Joby Aviation

Airbus SE

Beta Technologies

Bell Textron Inc.

Kitty Hawk

Embraer SA

EHang Holdings Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Volocopter

These industry leaders are driving innovation, investing in R&D, and forging partnerships to shape the eVTOL aircraft Market landscape. Their collective efforts are propelling the industry toward a future where urban air mobility is not just a concept, but a tangible reality.

As eVTOL aircraft become an integral part of urban transportation networks, they hold the promise of alleviating congestion, reducing emissions, and transforming the way people and goods move within cities and between urban centers.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global eVTOL Aircraft Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global eVTOL Aircraft Market into Lift Technology, Mode of Operation, Propulsion Type, Application, And Geography.

eVTOL Aircraft Market, by Lift Technology

Lift Plus Cruise



Vectored Thrust



Multirotor

eVTOL Aircraft Market, by Mode of Operation

Semi-Autonomous



Autonomous



Piloted

eVTOL Aircraft Market, by Propulsion Type

Hybrid-Electric



Hydrogen-Electric



Battery-Electric

eVTOL Aircraft Market, by Application

Military



Commercial



Emergency Medical Services

eVTOL Aircraft Market, by Geography

North America

U.S



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

More Electric Aircraft Market By Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary wing, Hybrid), By System (Aircraft Configuration and Management System, Flight Control and Mission Management System), By Geography, And Forecast

General Aviation Market By Aircraft Type (Helicopters, Piston Fixed-Wing Aircraft), By Application (Commercial, Non-Commercial), By Geography, And Forecast

Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market By Component (Display Screens, Control Panels, Software Solutions), By Display Type (LCD (Liquid Crystal Display), LED (Light-Emitting Diode), OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode)), By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business Jets, Helicopters) By Geography, And Forecast

Aircraft Management Service Market By Product (Technical and Market Evaluations, Business and Operational Audits, Aircraft Trades), By Application (Private Owner, Aircraft Manufacturer), By Geography, And Forecast

Electric Aircraft Market By Aircraft Type (Ultralight Aircraft, Light Jet, Regional Jet), By Component (Battery, Electric Motor), By Technology (Hybrid Electric, All Electric)

Visualize eVTOL Aircraft Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research