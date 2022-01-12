eVTOL Aircraft Market to Record a CAGR of 35.74% by 2026| Evolving Opportunities with Airbus SE and EHang Holdings Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

eVTOL Aircraft Market - Driver

The eVTOL aircraft market is exercising a positive growth mainly because of the increase in the global urban population followed by traffic congestion. The demand for efficient and effective mobility in urban areas is a crucial challenge. There are many companies and municipal corporations currently working on eVTOL aircraft manufacturing for air mobility solutions. For instance, Japan's SkyDrive and Volocopter plans to commercialize eVTOL in Japan by 2023. Also, the companies such as Bell Textron, in February 2020 announced that they are partnering with Japan Airlines and Sumitomo Corporation to explore the development of an on-demand air mobility ecosystem in Japan using Bell's Nexus 4EX eVTOL air taxi. These advancements may lead to an increase in the demand for eVTOL aircraft services in the global market.

eVTOL Aircraft Market - Challenge

The key factor that can restrain the market of eVTOL aircraft globally is the high investments in infrastructure and research and development and lack of 5G infrastructure across the globe. These have the potential to revolutionize urban and regional transport through reduced travel times and improved mobility options. However, as the size of the aircraft increases, the cost increases. Commercialization efforts are backed by material investments in the industry. Earlier in January 2021, Toyota led a $394 million investment in Joby; Volocopter attracted a $113 million investment, and China-based EHang's IPO valuation was $650 million. The first commercial passenger flight is likely to launch within the next three to five years with piloted aircraft before transitioning to remotely piloted operations.

Some of the key eVTOL Aircraft Players:



The eVTOL aircraft market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Airbus SE

EHang Holdings Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Embraer SA

Lilium N.V

Moog Inc.

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Co.

Urban Aeronautics

Volocopter GmbH

EVTOL Aircraft Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Cargo - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Passengers - size and forecast 2021-2026

EVTOL Aircraft Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026

EVTOL Aircraft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.91 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Embraer SA, Lilium N.V, Moog Inc., Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., Urban Aeronautics, and Volocopter GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

