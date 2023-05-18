Evvo Labs Selects C2A Security as its Strategic Partner for Cybersecurity, Boosting their Portfolio to EV Charging Companies

Global cybersecurity regulations create increased demand for C2A Security's DevSecOps Platform, for the specific needs of the automotive industry

JERUSALEM and SINGAPORE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2A Security, the only DevSecOps Platform for car makers and mobility companies, announced it has been selected by Evvo Labs, a leading IT Security company in Singapore, to expand the availability of the EVSec platform to EV Charging and mobility companies. Evvo Labs will provide C2A Security's EVSec solution to companies in Singapore, China, Vietnam, and other countries in the APAC region.

As cybersecurity regulations for the automotive industry are being adopted globally, OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and EVSE (Electric Vehicles Supply Equipment) companies will need to implement new security tools and practices throughout the development process. Implementing these tools and practices is a complex and often manual process, yet are mandatory to strengthen the company's competitiveness of delivering innovative products faster to consumers, while adhering to regulatory requirements.

"We are thrilled that Evvo Labs has selected our tailored solution to help bolster their security portfolio around EV Charging and mobility in the APAC region," said C2A Security CEO, Roy Fridman. "Just last month, the FBI warned consumers to refrain from using public USB charging stations at airports and hotels due to cybersecurity concerns, and our researchers already identified similar vulnerabilities in some EV charging stations. We look forward to working with IT security leaders Evvo Labs to improve their customers' security posture and promote stricter regulation around EV Charging infrastructure."

C2A Security's flagship product EVSec Platform is the only cybersecurity DevOps platform that helps automotive companies to automate their risk management practices, at scale. The platform was built to 'take the edge off' the compliance process for cybersecurity standards and regulations. EVSec enables developers to focus on innovation, such as new products and features, to provide more business value to consumers while getting built-in, efficient, and streamlined cybersecurity practices, tools, and processes.

"Evvo Labs is excited to add C2A Security's solution to our cybersecurity portfolio, providing all-round cyber protection to the EV charging, and mobility provider, not just in terms of IT security, but also OT security as well," said Rayson Lim, Deputy CEO of Evvo Labs. "Asian countries' movement towards green and sustainable energy will push up the demand for electric vehicles, and cybersecurity on EV charging stations will be a real concern. With C2A Security coming into play, this concern will be better addressed."

Just this year, C2A Security added new top-tier mobility players to its customer and partners portfolio, such as Valeo, Marelli, NTT Data, and Segula Technologies, among others, and the EVSec Platform is already in use at several global car makers.

C2A Security will be hosting a special discussion on "Software, Regulation, and Electrification in the Automotive Industry" on May 22, 2023, in Tel Aviv during EcoMotion Week, and exhibiting at the EcoMotion main event on May 23, 2023.

About C2A Security

C2A Security is the only DevSecOps Platform vendor that addresses the specific needs of car makers and mobility companies. Founded in 2016, C2A Security transforms cybersecurity from being a company-wide limitation to a business value multiplier, through advanced security automation and compliance, to shorten software release times and decrease costs. Our vision is to turn product security into a seamless, automated, and transparent process, reducing time to deployment and costs of managing automotive software products and resources. C2A Security was founded by NDS/Cisco veteran Michael Dick, and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

https://c2a-sec.com/

About Evvo Labs

EVVO Labs is Singapore's leading digital transformation and corporate technology services provider. The company offers a wide range of services including advisory and consulting, artificial intelligence, blockchain, BPO cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, media, mobility, and system integration. EVVO Labs helps both public and private sector organizations streamline their workflows and make the most of disruptive technologies. From design to build, training to operation, the company provides seamless and effective solutions and applications to customers across all industries. With a focus on innovation and commitment to helping businesses thrive in the digital age, EVVO Labs is a trusted partner for organizations looking to transform the way they work.

Photos available at this link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_yQnwSk6dGAv2FCUsIrtFn8QR-9LDLDj?usp=sharing

Contact

C2A Security

Estee Yaari

[email protected]

SOURCE C2A