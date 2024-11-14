Evvy Launches Science-Backed Treatments for Vaginal Symptom Relief

The new prescription product line provides fast-acting relief for common vaginal symptoms like dryness, odor, and pH imbalance — furthering Evvy's mission to increase access to effective, science-backed vaginal healthcare.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evvy , a female-founded vaginal microbiome startup, today unveiled new prescription grade, at-home treatments that provide clean, fast-acting vaginal symptom relief. This marks the first time patients can access prescription (Rx) products from Evvy without first taking an Evvy vaginal microbiome test, a significant step forward in their mission to expand access to effective, science-backed women's healthcare.

The new Rx product line includes Pure Boric Acid Suppositories, Hyaluronic Acid Suppositories, Anti-Itch Vulva Cream, and Soothing Vulva Cream — all uniquely formulated by leading OBGYNs and expert vaginal microbiome researchers to address common vaginal health concerns. Patients can order the treatments on Evvy's website, at which point they are matched to an Evvy-affiliated provider who reviews their health information and can prescribe Evvy's Rx products.

To address common symptoms like vaginal pH imbalance, dryness, odor, or irritation, Evvy's at-home treatments are clean, prescription-grade, and non-toxic solutions compounded in a 503a NABP-accredited pharmacy with the highest-quality ingredients. They are designed to alleviate symptoms while users await the comprehensive results of their Evvy Vaginal Health Test.

"Vaginal discomfort remains a leading reason women and people with vaginas seek medical advice, yet patients lack access to high-quality, effective solutions," says Dr. Kate McLean, Evvy's Chief Medical Officer. "Our Vaginal Health Test has already helped tens of thousands of patients pinpoint and treat the root cause of their vaginal symptoms. With this launch, we're expanding access to our science-backed symptom relief treatments to provide a comprehensive approach that delivers both immediate relief and long-term results."

Each product is made with carefully selected, high quality ingredients, and is free from PFAs, parabens, BPAs, phthalates, sulfites, artificial dyes, and fragrances — setting a new standard for clean and effective vaginal healthcare.

Pure Boric Acid Suppositories ($35) : A pure, fragrance-free vaginal suppository designed to balance vaginal pH and reduce symptoms like vaginal odor and discomfort.

Hyaluronic Acid Suppositories ($59) : A hormone-free, deeply moisturizing vaginal suppository designed to provide relief for vaginal dryness and pain with sex.

Anti-Itch Vulva Cream ($59) : – A fast-acting topical cream formulated with hydrocortisone, aloe, and vitamin E, designed to soothe external itching and inflammation.

Soothing Vulva Cream ($59) : A gentle topical cream enriched with hyaluronic acid, aloe, and vitamin E, designed to provide relief for external dryness and irritation.

While these new treatments offer fast-acting symptom relief, Evvy's Vaginal Health Test remains the most advanced tool for identifying the root cause of vaginal symptoms and guiding patients to the most effective, targeted treatments to rebuild their vaginal microbiome. The Evvy Vaginal Health Test is the world's first and only peer-reviewed, CLIA/CAP/CLEP-certified at-home vaginal microbiome test. It tests for 700+ bacteria and fungi with a single swab (including those related to bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, UTIs, fertility, and more).

"Our new prescription product line will empower patients to manage their symptoms quickly and confidently while Evvy's advanced testing gets to the root cause of their symptoms," explains Priyanka Jain, co-founder and CEO of Evvy, "Once patients receive results from our world-leading vaginal microbiome test, we can go beyond symptom relief to deliver personalized care that supports long-term microbiome health for each patient."

Patients who take the Vaginal Health Test also gain access to personalized treatment programs that can include a broader range of Evvy's specialized prescription treatments, including targeted antibiotics, antifungals, vaginal estrogen, and vaginal probiotics — going beyond symptom relief to fight infections and rebuild a healthy vaginal microbiome.

The launch of this prescription product line reflects Evvy's mission to revolutionize vaginal health with science-backed, personalized care — a constant commitment in the face of access to women's healthcare being at risk nationwide. By empowering patients to manage symptoms quickly and effectively, Evvy makes it easier for individuals to discreetly take charge of their health while also providing tools to uncover and address the root causes of symptoms. With advanced testing and treatments tailored to each person's unique microbiome, Evvy is setting a new standard in precision care. Evvy's Vaginal Health Test is available in all 50 states, while Evvy's new treatments are available in 39 states with plans to expand in 2025. For more information about Evvy's new symptom relief treatments, the Vaginal Health Test, and our clinical care platform, visit www.evvy.com .

About Evvy:

Evvy is closing the gender health gap by leveraging overlooked female biomarkers, starting with the vaginal microbiome. The Evvy Vaginal Health Test is the world's first peer-reviewed and CLIA/CAP/CLEP-certified at-home vaginal microbiome test, leveraging metagenomic sequencing to test for 700+ bacteria and fungi with a single swab (including those related to bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, recurrent UTIs, and much more). Evvy's larger vaginal healthcare platform is the first to combine state-of-the-art vaginal microbiome and STI testing, precision clinical care, and coaching to give women and people with vaginas the care they deserve. Through this platform, Evvy has built the world's largest and most comprehensive dataset on the vaginal microbiome, and is leveraging their platform to improve outcomes across infertility, preterm birth, gynecological cancers, and more.

