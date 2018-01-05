Herb Chambers IV, President and CEO of EVX said, "We are pleased to continue executing our multi commodity development plans in the Eagle Ford. This new-build large diameter gathering system complements our existing assets, adds a substantial long-term acreage dedication to our portfolio and will ultimately allow us to serve a broader base of customers." Mr. Chambers continued, "We continue to evaluate additional Eagle Ford, Gulf Coast and Permian opportunities and look forward to executing other growth projects in 2018."

Brian Stewart, VP of Business Development of EVX said, "Today's announcement represents a significant milestone for EVX. This asset not only expands our existing Eagle Ford footprint, but also strategically positions EVX for additional long-term growth opportunities."

EVX is led by its three founders: Herb Chambers IV, President and CEO; Charlie Flynn, Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Kellar, Chief Financial Officer. The EVX leadership team has a demonstrated track record of success, originating transactions and projects, structuring and developing midstream assets, and operating assets post-acquisition or project completion.

About EVX Midstream

EVX Midstream Partners LLC is a midstream development company focused on acquiring, developing and operating crude oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering, processing, treating and transportation assets in the Eagle Ford, and Permian Basin. EVX was founded by Herb Chambers IV, Charlie Flynn and Brian Kellar, in partnership with Five Point Capital Partners LLC. For more information, please visit www.evxmidstream.com.

Media Contacts

Herb Chambers

281-309-8067

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evx-midstream-partners-announces-eagle-ford-crude-oil-project-300578248.html

SOURCE EVX Midstream Partners, LLC

Related Links

http://www.evxmidstream.com

