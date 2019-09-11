EVX Midstream Partners constructs the largest Water Gathering System in the Eagle Ford Basin and finalizes second Credit Facility

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVX Midstream Partners, LLC ("EVX") today announced it has significantly completed the first phase of its water gathering systems in the Eagle Ford Basin. Additionally, on August 28th EVX closed on a new revolving credit facility at its affiliate, EVX Eagle Ford Partners LLC.

Herb Chambers IV, CEO of EVX said, "EVX is positioned to be the largest gatherer of produced water in the Eagle Ford basin. We have recently completed over 300 miles of large diameter water gathering systems and have pipe connected many of our twenty-plus SWDs to provide our producer customers and trucking companies unprecedented operational flexibility. Our environmentally friendly solutions create long-term cost savings and have been beneficial to landowners and the environment we operate in. Creating win-win business solutions across several commodities has allowed us to expand rapidly and execute long-term contracts with most every producer in the Eagle Ford basin. We remain focused on providing environmentally friendly and innovative midstream services across several commodities for our customers and we look forward to serving them for decades to come."

Brian Kellar, CFO of EVX said, "We appreciate the commitments from our financial partners which support EVX's ongoing growth in a sustainable and cost-effective manner. Our most recent financing allowed us to expand our lender base, bringing in new financial partners to support our continued expansion in South Texas."

EVX is led by its three founders: Herb Chambers IV, President and CEO; Charlie Flynn, Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Kellar, Chief Financial Officer. The EVX leadership team has a demonstrated track record of success, originating transactions and projects, structuring and developing midstream assets, and operating assets post-acquisition or project completion.

About EVX Midstream

EVX Midstream Partners, LLC is a next generation midstream company focused on acquiring, developing and operating crude oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering, recycling and disposal assets in environmentally meaningful and innovative ways. EVX was founded by Herb Chambers IV, Charlie Flynn and Brian Kellar, in partnership with Five Point Energy. For more information, please visit www.evxmidstream.com and www.fivepointenergy.com.

Media Contacts

Workhorse Marketing

Aly Daily

512.910.7017

SOURCE EVX Midstream Partners, LLC

Related Links

https://www.evxmidstream.com

