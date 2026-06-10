The free AI agent writes posts, comments, and outreach in your voice and supports ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and Perplexity, free through the end of summer 2026.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- evyAI (evyai.com), the AI agent for LinkedIn professionals, today launched a free, unlimited AI chat agent that writes posts, comments, and direct messages in users' own voice. No subscription, no credit card, free through the end of summer 2026.

How can I use AI for LinkedIn for free?

Use evyAI's free unlimited agent at evyai.com with no subscription and no credit card. While many AI tools charge $20 to $200 per month, evyAI offers its full agent at no cost through summer 2026. It is a complete tool, not a limited trial.

evyAI's free, unlimited AI sales agent. Available now at evyai.com, free through summer 2026.

How do I get clients from LinkedIn using AI?

evyAI turns LinkedIn activity into business conversations. The agent learns your voice and audience, then helps you post consistently, comment on prospects' content, and send personalized messages built to earn replies.

"Professionals don't need another general-purpose chatbot. They need AI that understands how business relationships are built, how trust is earned, and how opportunities are created. That's what we built."

- Joe Apfelbaum, CEO of evyAI

What features are included in the free agent?

Unlimited search across a network of 280 million LinkedIn prospects to find and prioritize the right people to reach

Unlimited AI post, comment, and direct message writing in your own voice

18 Quick Content Generators and 1,000-plus prompt templates

AI Persona builder and AI image generation powered by evyCoins

Multi-model support: ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and Perplexity

Chrome extension for one-click generation inside LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube

Is evyAI really free, and for how long?

Yes. The free unlimited agent is live now at evyai.com through summer 2026, with no upgrade required. Pro features such as the Connections Dashboard, profile research, CRM integrations, and strategy sessions remain on paid plans.

About evyAI

evyAI (evyai.com) is the AI-powered platform built for coaches, consultants, and sales professionals. With a Chrome extension, web app, and content generation tools, evyAI helps users write smarter, engage authentically, and grow on social media. Features include AI persona creation, post and comment generation, direct message writing, more than 1,000 prompt templates, image generation, profile enrichment, and support for ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and Perplexity.

Media Contact

Joe Apfelbaum, CEO, evyAI

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 973-841-8868

Web: evyai.com

SOURCE evyAI