EW Nutrition Opens New Production Plant in China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29 October, German-based company EW Nutrition will officially open its new production plant in China. The new plant is the next step in the successful development of EWN Biotechnology Shanghai.

By offering holistic, science-backed solutions, EW Nutrition supports the Chinese industry in its effort to reduce antibiotic use. "With this latest investment," says Craige Allen, General Manager, EWN Biotechnology Shanghai, "We are offering a twofold benefit to our Chinese customers: bringing our high-value products closer to the end user, while implementing our policy of supporting antibiotic-free production in China."

The new facility in Haimen will produce the three leading product lines in the company's portfolio. They represent EW Nutrition's answer to gut and respiratory health issues, as well as toxin risk management. "We are pleased to bring our programs closer to our customers, further increasing service levels," says Michael Gerrits, Managing Director, EW Nutrition. "But we are even more pleased and honored to bring here our mission of mitigating the impact of antimicrobial resistance by providing comprehensive animal nutrition solutions."

The virtual opening will take place at the Melia Hotel in Shanghai, to be followed by a one and a half-day symposium on "Reducing Antibiotic Use and Mitigating the AMR Risk - 2020 Vision". Speakers include Prof. Chen Junshi, Prof. Jia Yanxiong, Prof. Suwit Chotinun, as well as other prestigious national and international guests.

