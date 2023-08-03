EWAN MCGREGOR TO HEADLINE FAN EXPO SAN FRANCISCO

Renowned Scottish actor will lead a star-studded lineup at the pop culture convention in November

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ewan McGregor, who has played some of the most iconic roles in pop culture history, will appear at FAN EXPO San Francisco , November 24 - 26, 2023, at Moscone Center West. With a resume that includes beloved cult classics and chart-topping blockbusters, McGregor is among the most critically acclaimed actors of his generation.

A multi-talented artist, McGregor has over 100 acting, producing, writing, and directing credits. He is the winner of a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award, and was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to drama and charity.

McGregor joins an impressive celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO San Francisco. Previously announced guests include Carl Weathers, Peter Weller, Sean Gunn, Jonathan Frakes, James Marsters and Vivien Lyra Blair. Other celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayers, authors and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

This is the second year of FAN EXPO San Francisco, the largest pop culture convention in Northern California. The three-day, family-friendly event brings together fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and cosplay to celebrate the things they love the most.

To see the growing guest list, view the schedule, and order tickets to FAN EXPO San Francisco, go to fanexposanfrancisco.com .

WHEN: FAN EXPO San Francisco runs Friday, November 24 - Sunday,

November 26, 2023

Friday 6 PM – 9 PM Preview Night

Saturday 10 AM – 7 PM

Sunday 10 AM – 5 PM

WHERE: Moscone Center West is located at 800 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103

COST: Adult tickets are priced from $25-$349. Hours and information are available at fanexposanfrancisco.com

