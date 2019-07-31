eWarrants Leader CloudGavel Appoints CEO and Recapitalizes

BATON ROUGE, La., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudGavel www.cloudgavel.com announced the appointment of Todd Bouillion as Chief Executive Officer and equity partner to lead the company in its next phase of innovation and growth. "CloudGavel has experienced rapid growth and we are excited to have Todd join the firm," said Pratyush Kumar founder of CloudGavel and FusionStak companies.

CloudGavel is the leading solution provider for electronic warrants in the country. CloudGavel has processed millions of transactions for arrest and search warrants, and affidavits. Mr. Bouillion will increase services to existing customers and implement a national expansion strategy for CloudGavel to reach additional customers in the Public Safety community. "It is a tremendous honor to join CloudGavel and lead it in the next phase of expansion. CloudGavel has an impressive team of electronic warrants experts with deep technology expertise to meet customer needs with a scalable solution," said Todd Bouillion.

CloudGavel's SAAS technology platform allows for fast implementation of an electronic warrants solution for a law enforcement agency. CloudGavel has redefined how work is done by speeding the creation, issuance and serving of a warrant. The technology replaces paper with an electronic workflow and best practice process. Officers create warrants on the scene and electronically transmit to the judge, DA or clerk of court for a digital signature in minutes. All areas of the public safety spectrum benefit – courts, law enforcement and the public, who benefit by seeing much safer communities.

Mr. Bouillion joins CloudGavel with over 28 years of accomplishment in the software and professional services industry. His technology services experience spans sales, corporate strategy, M&A, and operations. Todd spent 26 years at GCR when it grew from a local firm to a company with clients across the United States and international. During Todd's tenure at GCR, under Private Equity firms, he was Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Mergers and Acquisitions.

CloudGavel is the market leading Electronic Warrants solution in the United States. CloudGavel technology allows officers to create warrants anytime from anywhere, using any internet capable device, and electronically transmit to the judge or DA for a digital review and approval in minutes. CloudGavel is a secure, multi-tenant SAAS solution built on AWS technologies. CloudGavel's corporate headquarters is in Baton Rouge, LA.

