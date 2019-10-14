eWBM Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and Introduces New Additions to FIDO2 L2 Goldengate Series Line

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eWBM Co., Ltd., a fabless System-on-Chip (SoC) company providing one of the world's first biometrics-based FIDO2 L2 hardware authenticators, announces membership into the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to help defend organizations from sophisticated and complex security threats. eWBM also announces two new additions to eWBM Goldengate Series: G310 (USB-A type) and G320 (USB-C type).

Goldengate Series security keys are USB hardware tokens made for FIDO authentication using eWBM MS500, a powerful microprocessor with extensive security features, and a fingerprint sensor and a world-leading fingerprint recognition algorithm. Certified with the new FIDO2 standard, G310 and G320 provide the benefit of fast login and strong protection against phishing, account takeover as well as many other online attacks. Simply plug G310 or G320 into a USB port according to the login procedure then touch the fingerprint sensor on the key to complete login and access the account. Moreover, G310 and G320 are compatible with all major web browsers with WebAuthn capability and works seamlessly with Microsoft Azure Active Directory. Azure Active Directory is part of the Microsoft cloud services, including Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Passwords are the root cause of over 80% of data breaches and an open door for hackers to harm user accounts, but with Azure AD services and Goldengate keys, users realize the benefit of secure, simple and seamless passwordless login with Single Sign-On (SSO) to Azure AD-connected apps and services. Stephen Oh, CEO of eWBM, said, "We are glad to become a part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association as we can provide our FIDO2 L2 security keys for passwordless environment. It is meaningful to us that we have developed the keys ground up using our own secure micro-controller."

Alex Simons, Corporate Vice President of Program Management, Microsoft Identity Division, Microsoft Corp. said, "Microsoft has been on a mission to eliminate passwords and help people protect their corporate identities. We welcome companies like eWBM that support a goal to increase online security and protect identity online through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association."

About eWBM Co, Ltd.

eWBM is a fabless SoC company which provides security MCUs and modules for FIDO2 Goldengate Series and variety of IoT applications such as MS500, Secure LoRa Module, Secure Sensor to Ethernet module, Secure NB-IoT module, and Secure IP Cameras. The next generation security SoC chip, called MS1200, will be introduced in 2019. Designed with a complete root-of-trust HSM, the IoT security SoC chip will provide industry's highest security level for a variety of application including LoRa, NB-IoT, FIDO, secure IP camera, industrials, and smart home applications. The chip supports the ultra-low power deep sleep mode optimized for battery-powered IoT applications.

SOURCE eWBM Co., Ltd.