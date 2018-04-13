eWBM to unveil FIDO Certified Fingerprint Authenticator at RSA 2018 in San Francisco

"eWBM's FIDO authenticator is a compact and portable security device," said Dr. Stephen Oh, chief executive officer of eWBM. "It also facilitates strong authentication functions that enable convenient and effective establishment of FIDO authentication for secure access to remote resources, such as cloud servers and online services."

Designed with Secure Hardware Root of Trust, TRNG, and hardwired crypto accelerator engines, the device supports secure booting, secure storage, and secure digital key management features. The dongle comes with an efficient and powerful fingerprint recognition algorithm for user accessibility. Combined with step-up capabilities, fingerprint technology and X.509 certificate solutions, the device provides the FIDO-certified authentication feature for customers from corporations, commercial banks, government institutes, or any other general consumer markets that require security controls.

The company supplies the USB dongle products as well as all other FIDO device products in numerous form factors, including smart cards, mobile apps and hardware tokens.

About eWBM Co, Ltd.

eWBM Co, Ltd., a system on chip (SoC) solution company, specializes in providing hardware-based low power security chips and related solutions which are optimized for IoT applications. The next generation security SoC chip, called MS1200, is introduced. Designed with a complete root-of-trust HSM, the IoT security SoC chip provides industry's highest level of security to be used in variety of markets such as LoRa, NB-IoT, FIDO, secure IP camera, industrials, and smart home applications. The brand-new chip is equipped with hardware-based strong cipher algorithms such as RSA, ECC, AES, and SHA as well as governmental standards such as ARIA (Korea) and SM (China). The chip supports the ultra-low power deep sleep mode that is optimized for battery powered IoT applications. Powered by the hardware-based security SoC, the company also provides security solutions in the applications of FIDO Authentication, smart metering, smart homes, security IP cameras, etc. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Seoul, South Korea. For more information, visit http://www.e-wbm.com

