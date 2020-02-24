eWBM Unveils New Biometric Goldengate Key at RSA 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eWBM announces G320 to the growing line of Goldengate Series security keys. It is one of the industry's first USB-C Biometric FIDO2/U2F key to support Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD).

Goldengate Series security key provides the convenience of biometric login and security provided by one of the industry's first and only FIDO2 Level 2 providing strong restricted operating environments. It is powered by eWBM's MS500 microprocessor with extensive security features and a fingerprint recognition algorithm delivering powerful performance. Once registered, simply plug the key into a USB port, touch the fingerprint sensor on the key to complete login and then gain access to the account - simple, reliable and secure. G320 provides the benefit of fast login and strong protection against phishing and account takeover, and helps defend organizations from sophisticated and complex security threats.

Passwords are the root cause of over 80% of data breaches and an open door for hackers to harm user accounts, but with Azure AD services and Goldengate keys, users realize the benefit of secure, simple and seamless passwordless login with Single Sign-On (SSO) to Azure AD connected apps and services. Stephen Oh, CEO of eWBM, said, "Now for the first time, users with devices that only have USB-C ports, an enjoy biometric based passwordless login to their accounts using G320."

eWBM has worked with Microsoft as a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and as a FIDO Alliance Board member to drive the future of passwordless login through FIDO2 and WebAuthn open authentication standards.

"Passwords alone are no longer an effective security mechanism. It's clear we need to provide our customers with authentication options that are secure and easy to use. This is where passwordless authentication comes in," said Sue Bohn, Partner Director of Program Management, Microsoft Identity Division, Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to see companies like eWBM support our passwordless journey by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Azure Active Directory, Microsoft Account (Outlook, Hotmail), and Windows 10."

eWBM, www.ewbm.com, is a fabless SoC company which provides secure MCUs and modules for FIDO2 Goldengate Series and a variety of IoT applications. The next generation security SoC chip, MS1200, will be introduced in 2020. The chip will be FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified and ultra-low power deep sleep mode optimized for battery-powered IoT applications.

