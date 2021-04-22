EWG and EnergySage team up to help Americans go solar

WASHINGTON and BOSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With solar power more affordable and accessible than ever before, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) and EnergySage are joining forces to help Americans learn about and save with solar. The new partnership brings together two organizations committed to consumer empowerment, protection and transparency. EWG and EnergySage will focus on educating consumers about the health and environmental benefits of solar energy, while providing tools and resources for taking action.

"Installing solar or subscribing to a local solar farm will not only lower your electricity bill and clean up the air," said EWG President Ken Cook. "It will also shrink your household's carbon footprint and help move our country away from fossil and nuclear fuels."

"Millions of people would love to get their electricity from solar," Cook said, "but they aren't sure how to begin or where to go for information. By collaborating with EnergySage, we'll provide our supporters and the public with consumer-friendly technology and advice from the most trusted voice in the solar energy industry."

EnergySage is the leading online marketplace for consumers to learn about and shop for all things solar, including home batteries and community solar subscriptions. Developed with funding from the Department of Energy, the site helps educate consumers about renewable energy solutions and allows customers to easily obtain competing online offers from highly qualified solar installation and financing companies.

Well-known for its Skin Deep® database that assesses and compares the safety of personal care products, as well as the Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce™ , EWG understands the importance of empowering consumers to make the best choices for their families. That's why EWG is collaborating with EnergySage to give all Americans equal access to renewable sources, like solar, that support a healthier environment.

EnergySage simplifies solar and energy storage for consumers with these user-friendly resources:

Education and support: hundreds of educational videos and articles, as well as trained, unbiased energy advisors available by email, chat, video and phone.

Solar Calculator: a property-specific calculator for getting a quick estimate of the costs and benefits of installing solar.

Solar Marketplace: an online marketplace for comparing custom solar and battery quotes from vetted contractors in a standardized, apples-to-apples format.

Community Solar Marketplace: an easy way to find, compare and subscribe to local solar farms, allowing more people to benefit from solar without having panels installed.

Buyer's Guide: a guide for learning about and evaluating solar equipment based on quality, aesthetics, performance and price.

"It's very exciting for us to be working with an organization that so closely aligns with our values of consumer-first and transparency," said Vikram Aggarwal, CEO and founder of EnergySage. "By partnering with EWG, we've taken great strides in advancing our mission of helping consumers make smarter energy decisions."

EnergySage is recommended by more than 50 prominent organizations, including nonprofits, utilities, municipalities and corporations, that use the EnergySage platform to help their employees, customers, members, residents, etc., better understand their solar energy options. An estimated 862 tons of CO2 emissions are avoided per day via EnergySage-facilitated solar installations.

To learn more about the program and begin exploring your solar energy options, visit ewg.org/consumer-guides/guide-solar-energy.

About the Environmental Working Group

The Environmental Working Group is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that empowers people to live healthier lives in a healthier environment. Through research, advocacy and unique education tools, EWG drives consumer choice and civic action. Visit www.ewg.org for more information.

About EnergySage, Inc.

EnergySage is the leading online comparison-shopping marketplace for rooftop solar, energy storage, project financing, and community solar. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, EnergySage is trusted by over 10 million consumers across the country to help them make smarter energy decisions through simplicity, transparency, and choice. Unlike traditional lead-generation websites, EnergySage empowers consumers to request and compare competing quotes online from a network of more than 500 pre-screened installation companies – a formula that is proven to result in a higher rate of adoption, 20 percent lower prices on average for consumers, and significantly lower costs for renewable energy providers. For these reasons, leading organizations like Connecticut Green Bank, DSIRE, Environment America, Kaiser Permanente, and National Grid refer their audiences to EnergySage. Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

