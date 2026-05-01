EwingCole Aligns New Leadership to Support Next Phase of National Growth

EwingCole's new executive leadership team positions the firm to advance its national practice model while maintaining a governance structure that has long supported continuity and sustained growth.

PHILADELPHIA, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EwingCole, an award-winning architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning firm, has announced a new executive leadership team as part of its long-standing leadership rotation model, a distinctive approach within the industry that reinforces continuity, shared ownership, and long-term growth.

Left: John Capelli, Right: Jason Fierko.

John L. Capelli, AIA, principal and director of the firm's government practice, has been named chief executive officer and will guide the firm's strategic direction, with a focus on strengthening its national practice model and aligning expertise across offices and markets.





Jason E. Fierko, PE, CEM, LEED AP, principal and director of healthcare operations, has been named president, responsible for translating firm strategy into consistent execution across offices.





Peter J. Welsh, PE, SE, principal and director of operations, will serve as executive vice president and chief operating officer, leading operations and delivery excellence.





Aitor Sanchez-Prado, PE, principal and director of life sciences, has been named senior vice president, leading national development and business growth.





Sara J. Eastman, AIA, NCARB, principal and director of science and technology, will serve as vice president, leading firmwide talent and expertise initiatives.

"I've had the opportunity to grow with this firm and see firsthand what makes it strong," said Capelli. "We've built a foundation rooted in collaboration, design excellence, and the depth of our people. Moving forward, we are bringing our expertise together more intentionally, strengthening how we deliver work, and creating a clearer, more consistent experience for our clients across every market we serve."

"EwingCole has always been defined by its people," said Fierko. "My focus is strengthening our offices by investing in local leadership and improving how we work together across the firm. By connecting our expertise more effectively, we're building a more cohesive organization and a stronger foundation to better serve our clients and pursue new opportunities."

Occurring every 9 years, the leadership transition reflects a deliberate governance structure established by founder Alec Ewing to sustain a multigenerational firm while adapting to evolving market demands. The newly appointed leadership team is aligned to advance EwingCole's position as a nationally recognized, integrated design practice, with a coordinated focus on delivery, operations, and client engagement across regions and disciplines.

Following their tenure, Jared J. Loos, Robert McConnell, and Keith Fallon are transitioning from their current executive roles, having guided the firm through a period of significant expansion. Under their leadership, EwingCole strengthened its multidisciplinary practice, expanded its geographic reach, and advanced its reputation for delivering high-performing, design-driven solutions.

"This transition reflects the direction of the firm," said Loos. "We've built a strong foundation over the past decade, and this next generation of leaders is well positioned to take EwingCole forward with clarity, focus, and a shared commitment to our clients and our people."

As part of the transition, Loos will assume the role of chairman of the board and treasurer, providing strategic oversight across both EwingCole and its construction management affiliate, ECBuild.

Together, the new leadership team reflects a forward-looking approach to how EwingCole operates and grows, with an emphasis on integrating national expertise, enhancing delivery standards, and deepening client relationships. The transition positions the firm to continue evolving its practice while maintaining the continuity and culture that have defined EwingCole for more than six decades.

About EwingCole:

EwingCole, in practice for 65 years, is a nationally recognized, fully integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning firm of more than 470 professionals in Atlanta, GA, Baltimore, MD, Charlotte, NC, Fort Worth, TX, Irvine, CA, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Raleigh, NC, San Diego, CA, and Wayne, PA. Our multi-disciplinary practice is built on the core values of professional excellence, design quality, and collaboration. Our goal is to provide the best total solution for our clients, the community, and the environment. For additional information, visit: http://www.ewingcole.com and follow us at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X (Twitter).

Media Contact:

Zachary DeRitis

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215-409-4249

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SOURCE EwingCole