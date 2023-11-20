Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market to grow by USD 205.09 million from 2024-2028; North America to account for 48% of market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

20 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ewing's sarcoma treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 205.09 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is categorized by End-user (Hospitals, Specialty clinics, and Others), Type (Combination therapy and Monotherapy), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Geo EXPLAINATION. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cellectar Biosciences Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gradalis Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LGM Pharma LLC, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ocean pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc., PharmaMar SA, Salvavidas, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

Advantech Co. Ltd.: The company offers Ewings sarcoma treatment drugs such as INBRX-109 which is a tetravalent, agonistic antibody targeting death receptor 5 (DR5), a proapoptotic receptor for the trimeric tumor necrosis factor-related apoptosis-inducing ligand.

•    To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals procure medical products and consumables in bulk and engage closely with many suppliers, reimbursement authorities, and government organizations. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Growing awareness about and funding for Ewings sarcoma
  • Regulatory incentives for Ewings sarcoma treatment
  • Financial assistance programs and reimbursement schemes

The regulatory incentives for Ewings sarcoma treatment drive market growth. Ewings sarcoma is a rare bone tumor that occurs in childhood and no cure has been developed for it. This is because rare diseases lack sponsors owing to the expensive research and the prospect of limited profit. According to the NH, approximately 3 per 1 million children each year are diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma. It accounts for about 1.5 percent of all childhood cancers, and it is the second-most common type of bone tumor in children.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the Ewing's sarcoma treatment market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 832.01 million at a CAGR of 10.35% between 2023 and 2028.

The sarcoma therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 1.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9%.

What are the key data covered in this Ewing's sarcoma treatment market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Ewing's sarcoma treatment market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the Ewing's sarcoma treatment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the Ewing's sarcoma treatment market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Ewing's sarcoma treatment market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Scuba Diving Equipment Market to grow by USD 809.72 million from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Apollo Sports USA Inc., Aqualung Trading and AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD., and many more - Technavio

Scuba Diving Equipment Market to grow by USD 809.72 million from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Apollo Sports USA Inc., Aqualung Trading and AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD., and many more - Technavio

The scuba diving equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 809.72 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.53%. The scuba diving...
Powersports Batteries Market to increase by USD 2.31 billion between 2023 to 2028; BS Battery, CLARIOS LLC, Discover Battery, and more among key companies - Technavio

Powersports Batteries Market to increase by USD 2.31 billion between 2023 to 2028; BS Battery, CLARIOS LLC, Discover Battery, and more among key companies - Technavio

The powersports batteries market size is expected to grow by USD 2.31 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.