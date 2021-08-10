EWIS Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 2.1 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on EWIS Market, Segmented by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, General Aviation, Regional Aircraft, and Helicopters), Application Type (Avionics, Interiors, Airframe, Propulsion System, and Others), Product Type (Built-to-Print and Built-to-Spec), Purpose Type (General Purpose and Special Purpose), End-User (OE and Aftermarket) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's EWIS Market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. After continuous interest in our aerospace wires & cables market report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the EWIS Market in order to provide the most crystal-clear picture of the market. The report segments and analyses the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

EWIS Market: Highlights

EWIS stands for Electrical Wiring Interconnect System or electrical wiring interconnection system. As per FAR25, EWIS is the wiring system of an aircraft, installed in any area of the aircraft for transmitting electrical energy, including data and signals between two or more intended termination points. EWIS is responsible to ensure that systems keep functioning even in case of a fault such as bundle fire, connector failure, or other external failures that can break the signal continuity.

The aircraft industry had been flourishing for the past 16 years. But the grounding of B737 Max across regions in 2019 put a break in the industry's growth acceleration, whose adverse impact was particularly felt in the North American market. The sudden outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic further deepened the industry challenges with several bankruptcies, huge COVID-related costs leading to negative cash flows, and supply-chain disruption. Mirror effects of these challenges were also witnessed on the demand for EWIS, which recorded a colossal decline of 30% in 2020. This has forced all the leading industry stakeholders to start focusing on liquidity management by leveraging their available short- as well as long-term cash avenues.

Nevertheless, the aerospace industry is likely to bounce back shortly, backed by strong industry fundamentals and a proven track record in handling crises. Resuming aircraft deliveries, ungrounding of B737 Max, and revamp in the production rate of key programs such as A320, are heading the industry towards recovery. The global EWIS market is expected to rebound at a healthy CAGR of 8.4% over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2026.

Based on the platform type, despite being the worst hit from the pandemic, commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. By the end of June 2021, Boeing and Airbus had an order backlog of 5,084 and 6,925 aircraft units. At present build rates, this massive pile of commercial aircraft order backlogs will allow both airframers to continue rolling out aircraft for the next eight to ten years. Upcoming aircraft programs, such as C919, B777X, and MC-21, are expected to further strengthen the position of commercial aircraft in the EWIS market.

Based on the application type, the EWIS market is segmented as avionics, interiors, airframe, propulsion system, and others. The Interiors segment held the dominant position in 2020 and is expected to heal at the fastest pace during 2021-2026. Increased focus of airliners towards enhancing passenger experience and upgradation of the existing fleet with new IFE systems are the major factors behind the dominance of the interior segment.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for EWIS during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major aircraft OEM's, tier players, EWIS players, and MRO companies. Most of the major players in the EWIS market have their presence in the region to cater to the emergent needs of OEMs and to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during 2021-2026. The region's market is majorly driven by increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for multiple programs, increasing production and procurement of military aircraft owing to the rising defense budget and growing territorial disputes among key economies, and upcoming indigenous aircraft program C919. China, Japan, and India are expected to remain the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific market.

The EWIS market is slowly heading towards consolidation as major players are acquiring other leading players to gain share in this healthy growing market. For instance, in 2015, GKN Plc acquired Fokker Technologies Group B.V. a leading tier-I supplier having presence in aerostructures, electrical wiring systems, landing gears, etc. Similarly, TransDigm Group Incorporated acquired Esterline Technologies Corporation in 2019, a leading supplier of advanced materials, avionics & controls, and sensors & systems.

Key players in the EWIS Market are

Safran S.A.

Groupe Latécoère

GKN Aerospace

Amphenol Corporation

TE Connectivity

TransDigm Group

Ducommun Incorporated

AKKA Technologies

The Angelus Corporation

CIA&D

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the EWIS market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

EWIS Market, by Platform Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopters (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

EWIS Market, by Application Type

Avionics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Interiors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airframe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Propulsion System (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

EWIS Market, by Product Type

Built-to-Print (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Built-to-Spec (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

EWIS Market, by Purpose Type

General Purpose (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Special Purpose (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

EWIS Market, by End-User Type

OE (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

EWIS Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Saudi Arabia , and Others)

