eWorkplace Manufacturing, Inc. Builds Market Momentum with Long-Term Extension of SAP Partnership

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eWorkplace Manufacturing, Inc. today announced the long-term extension of its OEM partnership with SAP Business One. Its flagship solutions, OptiProERP Software and BatchMaster Software focus exclusively on the discrete (OptiProERP) and process (BatchMaster) manufacturing and distribution industries for small and midsize enterprises (SMEs).

The extension signifies the success of the partnership in providing innovative, industry-focused and cloud-enabled Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms that serve the needs of SME discrete and process manufacturers and distributors. The renewed commitment will further accelerate the wider adoption of cloud and intelligent ERP solutions, which in turn enable SME companies to integrate end-to-end and next generation processes.

OptiProERP and BatchMaster will continue to deepen their innovation in ERP, compliance, advanced analytics and intelligent solutions with an industry focus to help SME manufacturers and distributors transform their core infrastructure to a digital-ready environment and realize the promise of the intelligent enterprise. The intelligent enterprise is a strategic imperative for SMEs in enhancing their ability to adapt to changes in the digital and global marketplace and strengthen their competitive advantage.

OptiProERP, which specializes in discrete manufacturing and distribution, and BatchMaster, which specializes in process manufacturing and distribution, empower their customers to achieve their goals by providing a total business management solution that combines industry-specific applications, comprehensive professional services and the latest digital and intelligent technologies by leveraging the market-leading SAP Business One platform. Today, OptiProERP is proud to name Excellence Opto, Inc., BILLY Footwear, Cerus Endovascular, Tesla Transformers India Ltd. and Xiris Automation Inc. as customers, among others, in the SME discrete manufacturing market. BatchMaster is proud to name BetterBody Foods & Nutrition, ECI Pharmaceuticals LLC, BioRamo Pharmaceuticals LLC, National Coatings Corporation, Premier Research Labs and Tone Products Inc. as customers in the SME process manufacturing vertical.

"We recognize that small and midsize manufacturers face the same challenges as larger enterprises. Growing manufacturers didn't have access to comprehensive, innovative and intelligent industry-focused solutions," notes Sahib Dudani, the founder of eWorkplace Manufacturing, BatchMaster and OptiProERP. "There is a clear market need for manufacturing ERP specific to the discrete and process industries that is easy to use and implement, built on a cutting-edge platform, that can scale with growth in today's digital world. And that is what the OptiProERP and BatchMaster solutions are about – enabling manufacturers and distributors to better run their business and compete in a digital world."

"OptiProERP and BatchMaster have optimized their industry solutions on the SAP Business One platform, delivering end-to-end solutions using the latest digital and intelligent technologies for the discrete and process manufacturing industries," said Steve Tait, Head of Business One & ByDesign, SAP. "We look forward to their stellar participation and, most importantly, bringing a level of sophistication, simplicity and value, which previously was not available to most small and midsize manufacturers and distributors."

About eWorkplace Manufacturing, OptiProERP and BatchMaster

eWorkplace Manufacturing, Inc. is a global provider of market-leading, industry-specific software and services focused on the manufacturing and distribution industries. Through its innovation and deep industry expertise, eWorkplace Manufacturing delivers industry-focused solutions that address the unique challenges of discrete and process manufacturers and distributors. eWorkplace Manufacturing is SAP's strategic industry partner through its OEM partnership. Serving manufacturers and distributors for over 20 years with OptiProERP and BatchMaster as its two ERP solutions, eWorkplace Manufacturing has gained the trust of over 3,000 customers globally.

OptiProERP (serving discrete manufacturers and distributors) and BatchMaster (serving process manufacturers and distributors) are leading global providers of industry-specific ERP solutions. They both provide best-in-class, end-to-end business management solutions built on market-leading technology, backed by deep industry expertise and driven by a commitment to customer service.

For more information, visit www.eworkplacemfg.com, www.optiproerp.com and www.batchmaster.com.

