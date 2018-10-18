eWorldTrade to Participate as an Online Media Partner for the 124th Canton Fair Exhibition 2018

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 124th import and export fair, also known as the Canton Fair 2018, will take place from October 15 to November 4 in Guangzhou. The fair, with a huge exhibition space, will be greeting over 25000 with competent credibility and potential financial capacities, from more than 200 countries and regions, with 16 exhibition categories to be showcased all over 3 phases.

The Canton Fair 2018, as the perfect example of China's reform and opening up, has been the symbol of China's ever-growing profound international business ties with the world.

Leading Import and Export Canton Fair 2018-19 in China

Xu Bing, Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, said: "The Fair with its image as the window to China, reflects the development of China's foreign trade as well as its reform and opening up policy. We always make renewed efforts to open this window ever-wider in all aspects with greater contributions to the world."

This year, more than 200 eminent brands and 2000 corporation from China will exhibit avant-garde designs for electronics, households and electrical appliances zone as the initial phase continues.

The second and the third phase will exhibit the high-end products and applications that are highly diversified unique and compelled by the rapid changing expectations for final consumers.

Welcoming more diversified corporate partners and a promise to advance into an open economy, the net worth of China's import and export from 2017 hit 4.45 trillion dollars.

eWorldTrade.com will be an online media partner of Canton Fair 2018. One of the largest e-commerce portals for cross-border trade with unparalleled competence, eWorldTrade.com has played a major role in revolutionizing business to business transactions and made international trade easier than ever thought possible.

With its aim of "Connecting Businesses Globally,'' eWorldTrade.com has over 500,000 registered users on its platform and millions of buyers and suppliers seeking e-commerce across the border.

Tracing the past records of 4 decades China has revolutionized as the second largest economy in the world, taking part in 30 percent of the overall economic growth. In the recent global economic plight, eWorldTrade.com contributes in Canton Fair to target and enhance its crucial role as a platform to secure trading opportunities, a better business ecosystem, and a better market to be recognized in international trade.

Canton Fair is conducted biannually in Guangzhou China every spring and fall, connecting 1000s of global importers to Chinese industries. Incorporated in 1957, the Canton Fair is considered as a detailed exhibition, with a rich history, high grade, and comprehensive scale and extensive products with the huge distribution of buyers and massive turnover in China.

Enterprises with contemporary competitive advantages of foreign business will enjoy potential achievements in exports and Chinese products, gaining high popularities. As for the exhibitor's road to diversified markets will be open.

The Canton Fair mainly focus on the business from all over the globe seeking for the most innovative products that China brings to market and to find the reliable suppliers for long-term alliances.

124th China Canton Fair 2018 Phase Schedule;

Phase 1 (15th-19th October 2018)

Phase 2 (23rd-27th October 2018)

Phase 3 (31st October - 4th November 2018)

