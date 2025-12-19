HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EWR Digital, a Houston-based digital advisory firm, announced the formal positioning of Digital Information Governance as a core advisory discipline designed to help public and high-stakes companies control how they are interpreted across search engines and AI systems.

As generative AI platforms increasingly shape investor perception, customer understanding, and market narratives, EWR Digital is reframing traditional SEO and visibility work as a governance and risk-reduction function, rather than a marketing tactic.

"Companies no longer just publish information — they are interpreted by machines," said Matthew Bertram, CEO of EWR Digital. "When public information is fragmented or inconsistent, AI systems fill in the gaps. Digital Information Governance exists to prevent that."

From Optimization to Governance

Digital Information Governance focuses on ensuring that a company's public-facing digital information is accurate, consistent, and defensible across websites, search engines, and large language models such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot.

Rather than prioritizing traffic or rankings, the discipline emphasizes:

A single, authoritative digital source of truth





Entity and metadata consistency across platforms





Alignment with approved disclosures and internal records





Reduced information asymmetry for investors and stakeholders





Lower reputational and valuation risk in AI-mediated environments

"SEO still plays a role," Bertram added, "but it is a downstream execution layer. Governance comes first."

Designed for CFO, IR, and Legal Leadership

EWR Digital's Digital Information Governance work is typically engaged by CFOs, Investor Relations leaders, and Legal teams responsible for managing information risk, market clarity, and regulatory exposure.

The firm's approach is already being adopted by organizations operating in regulated and high-visibility environments, including public companies, portfolio companies, and enterprises preparing for capital events.

The Digital Source of Truth™

At the center of EWR Digital's governance work is its Digital Source of Truth™, a system that establishes one canonical, machine-readable record of an organization's identity and narrative across the public web and AI systems.

This system is designed to reduce conflicting interpretations, prevent brand dilution, and ensure that AI-generated summaries consistently reference authoritative sources.

About EWR Digital

EWR Digital is a digital information governance and AI-visibility advisory firm based in Houston, Texas. The firm works with public and high-stakes organizations to reduce information risk, protect brand equity, and govern how markets, search engines, and AI systems understand their business.

For more information, visit:

https://www.ewrdigital.com/digital-information-governance

SOURCE EWR Digital