EWTN, The Web's Largest Catholic Content Producer, Launches New Website

Content such as EWTN's On Demand platform, links to daily homilies, EWTN news, live show topics and guest information, a library of more than 15,000 Church documents and catechetical resources, as well as current and historical Vatican news articles compiled over the past 20 years can be easily accessed with just one click – and that's just the beginning.

Want to know more about EWTN's famous foundress, the late Mother Angelica, or to pray the rosary with her? Want to hear the day's daily Mass readings and an inspirational homily, listen live to EWTN television or radio, or catch up on the latest news from a Catholic perspective? It's all there in one place.

In addition, rotating banners showcase the Network's newest programs, special events, mini-series, documentaries, news programs and more. Viewers can also learn about how to join EWTN's evangelization efforts via a link to our Media Missionary mini-site, or about job openings at the Network in our Employment section.

Now it's easier than ever to join the millions of viewers who visit www.ewtn.com every day to find out what's happening at the Network and around the world.

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 38th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 300 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

