Ex - WW NetApp Cloud Sales Leader, Salesforce, and VMware Executive Jason McKinney to lead Cloud Data GTM and Sales at Volumez as Chief Revenue Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason McKinney, worldwide sales executive with extensive experience in data, cloud, virtualization software and infrastructure sales, has joined Volumez as the chief revenue officer.

McKinney most recently was worldwide vice president of public cloud sales at NetApp driving growth over the last 3.5 years, where he worked with customers to manage global cloud deployments in the cloud marketplaces, and successfully launched (3) three 1st Party Services during his tenure: Azure NetApp Files, AWS FSXN, and Google Cloud Volumes Service along with defining the solutions and GTM for Private Offers for all (3) cloud marketplaces.

His rich experience also includes sales and leadership roles at Salesforce launching and running the Social Travel ISV Experience with "Concurforce" combining travel and expense management for CFO's on the Salesforce force.com platform. At VMware McKinney was part of the launch and movement of data center server consolidation core to virtualization accelerating the transformation of hardware to enterprise software, leading initiatives in Financial Services, Public Sector, and Healthcare Life Sciences with ISV's such as MEDITECH, SAP, and the application ecosystem. Jason scaled these partnerships with Partners and System Integrators driving large migrations and datacenter consolidations around VMware enterprise license agreements.

"Jason's deep and varied expertise in cloud services highly complements and adds to our innovative approach to next-generation data platforms and cloud storage connecting compute with data," said Volumez CEO Amir Faintuch. "We are excited to join forces and welcome Jason to our growing executive team of high-profile cloud industry leaders who will accelerate our GTM and Sales with cloud hyperscalers, customers, and ISV's leveraging these marketplaces."

"I am looking forward to helping customers optimize their cloud commitments, leverage the marketplace, and co-author new use cases with the Volumez core value add of running applications with scale, resilience, and predictability in the cloud" said McKinney. "My proven experience in growing significant sales and leading large global diverse teams gives me a unique perspective to build momentum and revenue at Volumez mapping to customer success.

Volumez, which supports AWS and Azure cloud services, recently completed a Series A financing round of $20 million U.S. dollars, led by Koch Disruptive Technologies with previous investors Viola Ventures and Pitango, and announced John Blumenthal (also a VMware alumni) as the chief product and business officer earlier this year.

About Volumez

Volumez innovates next generation cloud-based data platforms and storage that helps companies realize the true potential of their data. With its innovative controller-less architecture, Volumez tackles latency and scalability challenges by establishing direct Linux data paths, ensuring exceptional performance and resiliency. Through cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, Volumez offers comprehensive solutions that streamline data workflows, enhance data quality, and drive informed decision-making. Discover more at Volumez.com.

