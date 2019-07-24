Ex-Amazon, Brooks Running Exec Meredith Han Dives into Data as New SoundCommerce COO

"Our quest at SoundCommerce is to help every consumer brand change the world for the better, and Meredith Han is the ideal operations leader to help us achieve our global vision," said SoundCommerce CEO Eric Best. "Meredith has lived, breathed, built, and scaled some of the world's most respected, customer-centric brands – and launched compelling and original technology products supporting consumer experiences. We look forward to working together to enable transformative shopper experiences for every SoundCommerce customer."

SoundCommerce, an Operations Data Platform (ODP) for consumer brands and retailers, transforms customer experience through better decisioning across merchandising, supply, fulfillment, delivery, and customer service. SoundCommerce tracks real-time operational events, profitability and customer lifetime value to answer questions fundamental to cross-channel and direct-to-consumer success.

"I'm excited to join SoundCommerce at this pivotal stage in the company's history, with notable early customers, strategic seed financing, and incredible talent all in place," said Han. "Upon first seeing the software, I immediately recognized the problem we are working to solve. Now I get to help build the operational nerve center I wish I had as an ecommerce leader -- to help every brand deliver great customer experience and scale a profitable business."

SoundCommerce connects data between systems and partners, monitors operations, enables business intelligence, and drives machine learning-enabled predictive decisioning. The platform is integrated with major commerce systems including Amazon.com, Shopify, Magento, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, StitchLabs, NetSuite, Dynamics 365, ReCharge and Salsify as well as common EDI formats and leading parcel post carriers.

SoundCommerce is founded by industry veterans with previous exits to Amazon, Liberty Interactive, and the public equity markets. SoundCommerce investors include Defy Partners, Voyager Capital, and the AoA. Stage Venture Partners and Kick-Start Partners led the company's pre-seed financing.

