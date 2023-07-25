ex-BigLaw Attorney Joins SMB Law Group as Partner

Experienced M&A Lawyer Eli Albrecht Shares the Firm's Values of Family and Flexibility

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SMB Law Group , a national law firm focused on small and medium-sized business mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announced that Eli Albrecht has joined the firm as Partner.

Albrecht joins SMB Law Group from a top-10 international law firm, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, where he represented private equity groups on a range of complex private and public M&As, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, venture capital investments, and other corporate matters. He adds a wealth of M&A experience to the firm, having worked on middle-market and large deals for organizations such as Platinum Equity, MidOcean Partners, KKR, Arlington Capital Partners, and more.

Albrecht's decision to join SMB Law Group was due in part to the firm's focus on family, flexibility, and work-life balance. "I care deeply about my clients, but also am committed to my role as a dad. Working in BigLaw, many parents are forced to choose between their careers and family. SMB Law Group is a fully-remote firm that shared my values of autonomy, top-notch legal service, and dedication to family. I have loved having the flexibility to truly be a part of my children's lives while also working with amazing clients," said Albrecht.

"At SMB Law I can be a true partner for my clients. For example, we don't bill by the hour, instead, we work on a fixed fee. That mean I represent clients on their transaction and am available for hand holding, strategic calls, and guidance. Not billing by the hour creates a deeper bond and partnership between me and the client – this is deeply fulfilling and inspiring," Albrecht continued.

"At SMB Law Group, we make the 'BigLaw experience' accessible and affordable to small business clients. Eli's previous M&A work at one of the nation's top BigLaw firms makes him a perfect fit to bring the type of expertise our clients love and expect," said Kevin Henderson , Founding Partner of SMB Law Group.

"In addition to his legal experience, Eli is a strong culture fit for SMB Law Group. Many of our clients are individuals leaving corporate life to pursue their dreams of owning a small business, desiring more autonomy over how they spend their time, where they live, and how they earn a living. All of us at SMB Law Group, including Eli, share those same values of family and flexibility. We're looking forward to welcoming Eli because he intimately understands what's important to us as a firm, and what's important to our clients," said Eric Pacifici, Founding Partner of SMB Law Group.

To learn more about SMB Law Group, visit: https://www.smblaw.group/

About SMB Law Group:

SMB Law Group is a boutique, remote-first law firm focusing on small and medium-sized business mergers and acquisitions for clients in all 50 U.S. states. Founded by three veteran lawyers with decades of combined experience in M&A and capital markets, SMB Law Group has the industry expertise of a major law firm, combined with the personalized touch and client support of your neighborhood small business. Champions of entrepreneurship, family, and financial freedom, the founders of SMB Law Group are dedicated to supporting the small business owners and small business buyers who form the backbone of our nation.

SOURCE SMB Law Group