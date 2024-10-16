Ex-Boyfriend Brand Reimagines Boxer Shorts as Bold, Chic Fashion Trend for Gen Z Women

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex-Boyfriend Brand is making waves in the Gen Z fashion space with its playful take on men's boxer shorts emboldened with flirty, fun and chic women's fashion looks, which are now available nationwide on Ex-Boyfriend.com.

Ex-Boyfriend Boxer Shorts are for the young, independent woman who knows what she wants and isn't afraid to break the mold. Miami-based Ex-Boyfriend Brand reimagines boxer shorts and makes them fun, flirty and comfortable for Gen Z women.

The Ex-Boyfriend Brand was designed for young women who want to redefine feminine fashion with flirty, casual, and chic ensembles. "Ex-Boyfriend Brand draws inspiration from the idea of women reclaiming their ex-boyfriends' boxers and clothes and turning them into playful fashion statements," says the creative team behind Ex-Boyfriend Brand.

As a Latina-owned fashion brand, the Ex-Boyfriend Brand's design team wanted to debut its newest women's collection in the month of October, also known as National Hispanic Heritage Month. "With our Latina roots from Portugal and our current presence in Miami, we're celebrating all things Latina with this launch! This collection represents vibrant and creative feminine style that doesn't back down from anyone or anything," said the creative team.

Ex-Boyfriend Brand's top-selling trends and pieces from the collection include:

Leopard Print: This bold print brings a chic and rebellious style to everyday casual wear. Available in the brand's staple boxer briefs, pants, button-up shirt, crop top and bubble skirt, fashionistas can mix or match pieces to make a statement of femininity and irony. Crafted from luxurious satin and a striking leopard print, shoppers can enjoy true comfortability with its elastic waistband. Available in sizes XS to 2X, starting at $39.00 . Boxers for Girls : These signature boxer shorts are available in Blue and Red stripes, combining the casual vibe of classic men's boxers with a feminine twist. Available in a variety of sizes including XS to XL for $39.00 , these Ex-Boyfriend Boxers are versatile and comfortable.

. : These signature boxer shorts are available in Blue and Red stripes, combining the casual vibe of classic men's boxers with a feminine twist. Available in a variety of sizes including XS to XL for , these Ex-Boyfriend Boxers are versatile and comfortable. Boxer Shorts Turned Bubble Skirt : This playful, voluminous mini skirt is a nod to early 2000's fashion with a Gen Z twist. Its unique silhouette adds a fun, bold flair to any outfit, making it a favorite among fashionistas. Available in a checkered pattern for $44.00 online.

Ex-Boyfriend Brand is more than just a fashion label—it's an empowering movement that encourages women to express themselves freely, embrace their playful side, and take ownership of their style. The collection is available online at www.ex-boyfriendbrand.com and across the U.S. in select U.S. retailers.

Media Contact:

Samantha Savory

SAVORY PR

305-582-5997

[email protected]

SOURCE Ex-Boyfriend Brand