Ex-Boyfriend Brand Turns Breakups into Bold Fashion Statement with New Women's Collection

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex-Boyfriend Brand is a new fashion brand based in Miami's tropical oasis, redefining women's fashion with a bold, ironic approach that blends comfort, style, and empowerment for women with chic and playful skirt sets, pant sets and short sets developed from the concept of men's boxers and pajama-inspired apparel.

Originally conceptualized from the idea of women reclaiming their ex-boyfriends' clothes, the Ex-Boyfriend Brand uses a playful design philosophy that embraces individuality and independence. The brand features a range of textures and trendy patterns ranging from leopard print to checkers, all while delivering the ultimate sense of confidence, comfort, and femininity. "Ex-Boyfriend Brand is taking something familiar from a past romantic relationship and turning it into an ironic, uplifting form of self-expression," said Leslie Rojas, founder and designer of Ex-Boyfriend Brand.

Drawing inspiration from the rising trend of women wearing pajamas and boxers as demure fashion statements, Ex-Boyfriend Brand is transforming a casual, laid-back fashion concept with 12 new unique styles and matching sets. "Young women can feel a sense of freedom and empowerment when they shop and wear the ex-boyfriend brand. Remember ladies: You don't need your ex to look fabulous – sometimes you just need his clothes," Rojas said.

The collection includes boxer shorts, oversized shirts, men's boxer briefs-inspired skirts, and matching pants and skirt sets, all designed to blur the lines between casual wear and high fashion. "Ex-Boyfriend Brand is for the modern young woman who's not afraid to celebrate comfort, style, and confidence with their fashion choices," Rojas added.

ABOUT EX-BOYFRIEND BRAND

The Ex-boyfriend Brand is a vibrant, statement-making fashion brand based in Miami, with roots in Portugal, offering young women ironic and empowering fashion looks that take a playful approach to ex-boyfriend's clothes with a feminine touch.

MEDIA CONTACT

Samantha Savory

[email protected]

305-582-5997

SOURCE EX-BOYFRIEND BRAND