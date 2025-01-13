Ex-Deep Genomics, Moderna Execs Get Backing Led by Gradient to Develop Next-Generation mRNA Therapeutics with AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerna Laboratories Inc , a San Francisco-based AI biotech startup, emerged from stealth with the launch of an AI platform for developing novel RNA-based medicines. By tackling critical mRNA design and delivery challenges, the company aims to unlock the full potential of mRNA as a universal toolkit for genetic medicine.

Founded nine months ago by biotech industry veterans Amit Deshwar (ex-SVP, Deep Genomics), Melissa J. Moore (ex-CSO, Moderna), Julia Peng (CEO), and Michael Swift (Founding Scientist), Kerna Labs brings unmatched expertise in mRNA technology and AI-driven sequence design. "We are redefining how mRNA sequences are designed and delivered," said Julia Peng. "By leveraging artificial intelligence, we're able to address bottlenecks in payload design, unlocking mRNA's immense potential to address previously untreatable conditions."

Although mRNA has seen groundbreaking success in recent years, significant challenges in payload design and delivery have restricted its use beyond infectious disease. Kerna Labs tackles these limitations with next-generation foundation models of RNA. "Foundation models of biology are allowing us to optimize mRNA in ways that weren't conceivable just a few years ago," said Amit Deshwar.

Kerna Labs recently closed an oversubscribed seed funding round, with investors including Gradient , Humba Ventures, Tau Ventures, Pioneer Fund, Focalpoint Partners, and prominent angels including Patrick Hsu (Arc Institute) and Jacob Kimmel (NewLimit). "Kerna Labs has taken an innovative approach to mRNA design and development," said Darian Shirazi, Managing Partner at Gradient. "We're excited to partner with a team that combines frontier AI and deep biotech expertise to transform the mRNA design and development landscape."

With a mission to expand mRNA's therapeutic possibilities, Kerna Labs is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in genetic medicine. "We're on the cusp of a major leap forward in genetic medicine, and Kerna Labs is at the forefront of making that vision a reality by harnessing the power of AI applied to mRNA," said Melissa J. Moore.

About Kerna Laboratories Inc.

Kerna Laboratories Inc. is a San Francisco-based AI biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of mRNA. Founded by leading experts, the company combines advanced AI and cutting-edge science to overcome mRNA payload design and delivery bottlenecks, paving the way for a new generation of therapies.

For collaboration inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

Contact

Julia Peng

[email protected]

SOURCE Kerna Laboratories, Inc