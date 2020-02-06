Ex-Ferrari Designers Release Wireless Earbuds w/Solar Charging

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Pearl Audio released the Pearl wireless earbuds on Indiegogo in a massively successful world premiere. (https://bit.ly/373x8gX) Inspired by the flowing lines of Ferrari sports cars, former PininFarina designer Crystal Li is the designer behind Pearl, a new wireless earbud that rivals Apple's popular audio product, the Airpods Pro.

Pearl Earbuds in Gold Model wearing Pearlbuds

The earbuds boast groundbreaking design, noise cancellation, and solar charging. Pearl earbuds allow for 60 hours of playtime when paired with the included solar charging case. In just three days, the brand has generated over $120,000 in pre-orders and received praise from celebrities like Ne-Yo.

"Pearl Audio will set new standards for the audio industry. No company has been this daring in their design of an earbud product before." - Ethan Chang, CEO, Pearl Audio

True wireless earbuds (TWS) are becoming overwhelmingly popular, with the market growing at a staggering 31% every year. In 2018 alone, Apple sold over 35 million pairs of Airpods, becoming the world's largest TWS brand. Analysts project that almost quarter of American households will own at least one pair of true wireless earbuds by the end of 2020.

About Pearl Audio: Pearl Audio Inc. is a consumer electronics company based in Beverly Hills, California. The company was started by leading acoustic engineers and product designers from a diverse range of backgrounds including Pininfarina, Panasonic, Apple, and Stanford.

