Ex-Guard Launches Extreme-Duty Front-End Protection with Grille Guard for the RAM® 2500 and 3500 Pickup Trucks

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex-Guard continues to expand its line of extreme-duty front-end protection with the release of a new Ram Grille Guard engineered for 2010 and newer RAM 2500 and 3500 trucks. Designed for drivers seeking a powerful Ram 2500 Grille Guard, Ram 3500 Grille Guard, or an extreme-duty Pickup Truck Grille Guard, the new FX-50BG3 delivers the same trusted protection found on hundreds of thousands of Class 8 semi-trucks across North America.

EX-GUARD® RAM® Grille Guard

"Ex-Guard customers can now protect their RAM 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks with the same level of protection used by fleets nationwide," says Jeremy Drever, director of engineering for Ex-Guard. "It's another great example of our Class 8 protection being applied to hard-working pickup trucks."

The Ex-Guard FX-50BG3 model provides maximum durability through its 11-gauge high-tensile steel construction, intelligent energy-absorbing design, and EVRCoat™ PVC coating—engineered to resist rust from road debris, harsh weather, and long-term wear.

With the integration of proprietary ParkViz™ caps, all FX series guards are ClearZone® collision mitigation system (CMS) compatible. This ensures the RAM's CMS technology and adaptive cruise control operate properly without interference. The ParkViz™ system can also be configured to prevent parking sensor disruption, providing seamless performance with the truck's factory safety systems.

Ex-Guard Grille Guards are designed to absorb impact and distribute force evenly, improving driver safety and minimizing vehicle damage. Business owners and fleet operators using Ex-Guard solutions have reduced front-end replacement costs by up to 97% and towable accidents by 80%. Now, RAM 2500 and 3500 drivers can experience the same proven benefits with a purpose-built Ram Grille Guard.

For more information, visit Ex-Guard Pickup Grille Guards or call (888) 902-2777.

About Ex-Guard Industries

Since 2009, Ex-Guard Industries has proudly provided fleets and owner-operators with high-quality front-end protection products made in the USA. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, Ex-Guard is committed to delivering exceptional product durability, customer satisfaction, and long-term value. As an industry leader, Ex-Guard manufactures grille guards for semi-trucks, vans, and heavy-duty pickups—offering extreme-duty protection for Ford, Chevy, GMC, and Ram pickup trucks.

