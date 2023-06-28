ex judicata: New Career Platform Launches to Help Lawyers Move Out of Law and into Business

The First-Ever Full-Service Platform Providing Resources, Training and a Job Board for Lawyers Seeking New Careers

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two veterans with extensive experience in the B2B and B2C legal marketplace launch an innovative career platform that promises to revolutionize the very essence of what it means to be a JD in the American workforce.

ex judicata is a new career platform that aims to dramatically expand the versatility of a law degree. The robust website, job board, engaged community, and career transition resource center containing information, tools, experts, and inspiration; is designed specifically for attorneys who wish to leverage their JD skill set and transition to careers in business, not-for-profits, academia, and government.

The ex judicata career platform comes at a time when attorney career dissatisfaction is at an all-time high. More than 13% of all registered lawyers, or 182,000 JDs in the US, are leaving law each year. At the same time, there is a hiring crisis in Corporate America, with unemployment consistently at historically low levels and 73% of companies struggling to hire enough employees.

ex judicata offers a solution for law firms struggling to manage record levels of attorney career dissatisfaction, for lawyers who want to leave the profession, and for corporations looking to hire highly skilled talent.

"At ex judicata, we believe that the law is a noble profession and the bedrock of democracies around the world. That is simply not for everybody. Our mission is to facilitate a smooth transition for those highly qualified legal professionals who decide to leave the profession, as well as serving as a trusted resource for all those JDs struggling with charting their future direction," explained Neil Handwerker, Esq., ex judicata co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. He added, "As a former lawyer, I have been there and my experience informed our mission which is to help JDs break away from legal careers they no longer love, and build more balanced, fulfilling lives in a variety of other fields."

"We are fortunate to have the support of law firms interested in providing help for any of their attorneys who wish to take a new direction as well as a growing commitment from companies across the country to hire JDs in ways never fully realized in the past," says Kimberly Fine, ex judicata co-founder and the company's Chief Connectivity Officer. "Our goal is to help departing attorneys transition with good will, thereby creating new business opportunities for law firms, and a fresh pool of exceptional talent for corporates who have never before been able to tap into such a well skilled and job ready workforce."

Handwerker and Fine coined the term "the hidden talent pool in sight" to describe lawyers who are looking to transition from legal to business roles. This group represents an untapped potential of highly skilled talent for businesses seeking experienced professionals with valuable competencies. Equipped with exceptional analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and unparalleled communication skills, these professionals bring a fresh perspective and valuable skills to businesses.

The ex judicata career platform features numerous tools and resources to help transitioning lawyers such as:

Inspirational interviews with former JDs who moved from law to business

Asynchronous courses to supplement the JD skillset and ensure success in a business role such as the 6-hour bespoke course, "Financial Fluency for Lawyers Moving to Business"

Job board serving as a bridge between transitioning lawyers and companies hiring the JD skillset for many kinds of positions

Money management resources to support different compensation realities

Cultivated Career Corner providing pre-qualified resume writers, personal branding experts, and career coaches

Diagnostic test, the first of its kind to help lawyers identify those business roles and industries that are the best fit

Supportive community of fellow JDs who can share experiences and best practices

ex judicata is committed to changing an entire JD demographic in the American workforce. The company's innovative approach to helping lawyers transition to non-law careers has the potential to be a game-changer in both the legal and business worlds.

