Ex Libris Alma and Primo Achieve FedRAMP Authorization from the United States Government

JERUSALEM, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex Libris®, a ProQuest company, is pleased to announce that the Ex Libris Alma® library services platform and Ex Libris Primo® discovery solution have been granted the United States Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)'s Authorization with sponsorship from the Department of Health and Human Services, after a rigorous evaluation that demonstrated the security practices and controls of Ex Libris Alma and Primo meet the U.S. Government's security requirements for cloud services.

FedRAMP is a U.S. Government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services that federal agencies plan to use. This process validates cloud services throughout the U.S. Government, giving the United States public sector a common framework for establishing trust in cloud services, saving the U.S. Government time and resources.

The Ex Libris Alma and Primo solutions have achieved FedRAMP Tailored Authorization, which is designed to support cloud solutions that are low risk. Because these Ex Libris products fulfilled the security requirements necessary to achieve a FedRAMP Authorization, individual agencies can now expedite the procurement and use of Ex Libris cloud services. For more information, see the Ex Libris Trust Center.

"FedRAMP is considered the gold standard, with a stringent set of security controls for cloud companies," noted Yair Amsterdam, chief operating officer at ProQuest. "Ex Libris is committed to achieving the highest level of security standards and the FedRAMP authorization is testimony to our high level of cloud security. It will enable all U.S. Government agencies to easily select and deploy Ex Libris solutions, attaining the benefits of cloud services— improved user experience, productivity, security, and cost savings."

Click here to view the Ex Libris listing in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

About Ex Libris

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is a leading global provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions that enable institutions and their individual users to create, manage, and share knowledge. In close collaboration with its customers and the broader community, Ex Libris develops creative solutions that increase library productivity, maximize the impact of research activities, enhance teaching and learning, and drive student mobile engagement. Ex Libris serves over 7,500 customers in 90 countries. For more information, see our website and join us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE Ex Libris

Related Links

http://www.exlibrisgroup.com

