Ex Libris Rapido Platform Goes Live with First Four Customers

JERUSALEM, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is pleased to announce that the first four implementations of the Rapido™ resource sharing platform have now gone live.

The development of the Rapido platform began in late 2019, when Ex Libris teamed up with a group of early adopters and development partners in the United States, Europe, and Australia. This collaboration afforded Ex Libris an opportunity to hear customers' voices and create a solution tailored to the needs of resource sharing institutions.

The aim of the Rapido platform is to make resource sharing an outstanding experience for library patrons and staff. To this end, the development has adhered to the principles articulated by the Big Ten Academic Alliance and other institutions.

Ex Libris Rapido workflows automate the borrowing and lending processes, simplifying the staff's management of a high volume of requests. For library users, the Rapido platform provides a central location where they can find the materials they need and obtain those materials quickly through a frictionless experience.

"With the first Rapido customers going live, Ex Libris has achieved a major milestone," commented Ex Libris Vice President of Delivery Solutions Sharona Sagi. "Collaborating with our development partners enables us to address the resource sharing needs of today and well into the future, as we assist libraries in providing their researchers with services that are intuitive, fast, and clear in terms and status. The Rapido platform accelerates workflows, increases the ease of use, and reduces costs for the library community at large. We are expecting additional customers to go live with the Rapido platform in the coming months, helping create a large, active community of resource sharing libraries."

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is a leading global provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions that enable institutions and their individual users to create, manage, and share knowledge. In close collaboration with its customers and the broader community, Ex Libris develops innovative solutions that increase library productivity, maximize the impact of research activities, enhance teaching and learning, and drive student mobile engagement. Ex Libris serves over 7,500 customers in 90 countries. For more information, see our website and join us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

