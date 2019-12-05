Ex Libris Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Innovative

CHICAGO and EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to acquire Innovative, a leading provider of integrated library systems for public, academic, and specialty libraries. Innovative will become a business unit within Ex Libris. The Innovative products that customers have relied on for many years will continue to be supported and enhanced.

"I am excited to welcome Innovative's experienced team and its customer community to Ex Libris and ProQuest," said Bar Veinstein, president of Ex Libris. "We are pleased to continue investing in people and technology that support our customers' initiatives to shape the future of libraries. Customers of both Ex Libris and Innovative will gain from the companies' proven record of innovation, greater combined resources, and talent with decades of library domain expertise."

"These are exciting times for Innovative and its customers. As we join the Ex Libris family, we will continue our history of providing advanced solutions and services to our customers that help them thrive in today's changing library environment," added Shaheen Javadizadeh, Innovative CEO. "As part of Ex Libris, we will give our customers more value through a complementary portfolio of solutions, an expanded knowledge-sharing community, and broader global reach."

Ex Libris and Innovative have a long history of close collaboration with the user community and remain dedicated to working with their user groups—IUG, ELUNA, and IGeLU—in order to receive input and guidance for the enhancement of current solutions and the development of new ones. Both companies have a longstanding commitment to openness, and the joint organization will continue to work with partners in the library and academic ecosystem for the benefit of customers.

The acquisition is expected to close in early 2020.

About Innovative

Innovative provides leading technology solutions and services that empower libraries and enrich their users worldwide. Innovative offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of library automation products on the market today, serving academic, public, national, corporate, and special libraries and consortia. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, Innovative has a global presence—serving thousands of libraries in 66 countries and offices worldwide.

For more information see: https://www.iii.com/

About Ex Libris

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is a leading global provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions that enable institutions and their individual users to create, manage, and share knowledge. In close collaboration with its customers and the broader community, Ex Libris develops creative solutions that increase library productivity, maximize the impact of research activities, enhance teaching and learning, and drive student mobile engagement. Ex Libris serves over 7,500 customers in 90 countries. For more information, see our website and join us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE Ex Libris

Related Links

http://www.exlibrisgroup.com

