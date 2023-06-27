Ex-Liverpool Mayor Teams up with Web3 Pioneer Peepl to Drive Sustainable Economies on Fuse Network

LIVERPOOL, England, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peepl, an avant-garde Web3 company dedicated to transforming payment and reward ecosystems through blockchain technology, is thrilled to announce Joanne Anderson, former Mayor of Liverpool, as a key strategic advisor.

With a distinctive ambition to galvanize circular economies across the UK, Ms. Anderson will contribute significantly to Peepl's mission to redefine sustainable commerce, leveraging the disruptive power of Fuse Network's foundational blockchain, unique technical infrastructure, and Wallet SDK.

With this move, the UK takes another critical step toward high-profile politicians and those directly tied to community and local government initiatives getting closer to blockchain and crypto. Ms. Anderson joins the likes of Hilary Schieve, Mayor of Reno, Nevada, who sees the technology as a way to improve government services.

As a leader in the Web3 revolution, Peepl is exploiting the potential of the Fuse blockchain and non-custodial wallet SDK to revolutionize payments and reward systems. This shared vision of promoting sustainable change and empowering communities resonates profoundly with Ms. Anderson, making her appointment integral to catalyzing transformative shifts in socioeconomic landscapes.

"I am ecstatic to contribute to Peepl's mission of transforming commerce and bolstering local economies," said Ms. Anderson. "By harnessing the transformative capabilities of the Fuse Network's technology, we can facilitate collaboration among socially trading organizations, enabling the creation of sustainable, inclusive, and thriving communities."

Leveraging Fuse's technology, Peepl developed a platform allowing the creation of native apps to facilitate interactions between businesses and their customers. The GBPx stablecoin is Peepl's standout achievement as one of the only British Pound pegged digital assets built as a critical payment method within their platform.

This innovative stablecoin has been integrated into Peepl's platform, a proud member of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority's Sandbox program, and aims to expedite the implementation of crypto payments.

Furthermore, Peepl has its utility token, PPL, issued on the Fuse blockchain, which rewards customers with 5-10% of their order value in PPL tokens. These rewards could be used across businesses partnering with Peepl, to benefit the consumers and the local economy. In line with the company's values, the price of PPL will be fixed until 2025 to keep the token circulating within the local economies and stimulate customer retention.

The most successful app in the Peepl network is The Guide, Liverpool , which quickly built a reputation as the largest media company in Liverpool. The Guide has successfully leveraged the Fuse tech stack and wallet SDK in its operations. The media company partnered with Peepl to create a unique app that elevates the user experience, providing an enhanced platform for reading articles and facilitating more targeted notifications to their readers.

The app offers a reward-based system, allowing users to earn PPL tokens initiated when readers watch videos—rewarding them with tokens when they complete the entire viewing. These tokens can then be spent within the Peepl Marketplace embedded in the app, allowing readers to purchase local art and participate in local activities.

The synergistic collaboration between Peepl and Ms. Anderson marks a significant stride towards reinventing commerce models and fostering circular economies in the UK. Backed by the Fuse Network's infrastructure, they are poised to actively empower businesses, communities, and individuals to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Fuse Helps Businesses Grow

By operating and using Fuse's SDK, businesses can access user-friendly, seamless payment solutions at lower costs and high reliability.

Fuse allows businesses to create a non-custodial solution to retain users wishing to off-board its custodial exchange solution, create an easy and cheap payment solution that attracts real-life and online companies to use the business's app, and create a loyalty club that offers customized benefits to users.

With Fuse , businesses can appeal to new users outside its exchange services seeking a mobile non-custodial wallet and new users seeking an easy Web3 mobile payment solution. Businesses generate a Web3 tokenized and personalized loyalty club that offers interoperability between companies and provides users added value.

