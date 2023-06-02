Ex-Microsoft Industry Veteran Joins Resecurity as COO

Resecurity

02 Jun, 2023

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 500 companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Loveland as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a track record of over 35 years in technology and cybersecurity, Mr. Loveland brings extensive experience and expertise to the Resecurity team. At Microsoft, Shawn focused on applied research and dark web intelligence, an invaluable addition to the company.

During his tenure at Microsoft, Shawn Loveland dedicated himself to safeguarding Microsoft Corporation and the enterprise customers of major corporations worldwide. Leveraging his deep understanding of technology and cybersecurity, Mr. Loveland played a critical role in aiding teams from across Microsoft in developing and implementing cutting-edge solutions to combat cyber threats.

Gene Yoo, the CEO of Resecurity, expressed his excitement about Shawn Loveland joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to have Shawn Loveland as our new COO. His vast knowledge and experience in the industry, combined with his relentless dedication to cybersecurity, make him the ideal candidate to lead our operations. We are confident that Shawn's expertise will drive our company's growth and enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our clients."

Beyond his time at Microsoft, Shawn Loveland has also significantly contributed to technology. Throughout his career, he has obtained 15 US and numerous international patents in various areas, such as computer security and telephony. His innovative mindset and ability to think outside the box have consistently fueled advancements in the cybersecurity landscape.

As the new COO of Resecurity, Shawn Loveland will be pivotal in overseeing the company's operations and driving strategic initiatives. His extensive experience and proven leadership skills will contribute to the continued success of Resecurity and its commitment to providing exceptional cybersecurity services to clients worldwide.

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and media focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, by Inc. Magazine, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

