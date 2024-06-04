Ex-NetApp Technology Leader, Cisco, and EMC Executive Philippe Ciampossin to lead Advanced Engineering and Product Strategy at Volumez as Senior Vice President of Advanced Technology

Philippe Ciampossin, a seasoned technology executive with extensive leadership experience in driving large-scale product teams to deliver innovative on-premises and cloud-based solutions, has joined Volumez as senior vice president of advanced technology as the company scales its business

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippe Ciampossin, technology leader with extensive experience in driving large-scale product teams to deliver innovative on-premises and cloud-based solutions, has joined Volumez as senior vice president of advanced technology.

Philippe Ciampossin most recently served as the vice president of engineering for NetApp ONTAP engineering for on-premises and cloud-based solutions in Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Prior to NetApp, Philippe served as vice president of AI and analytics for the enterprise networking division at Cisco and as vice president of engineering for the content management division of EMC (Documentum portfolio). He held other various leadership positions in HPC storage and information management.



Philippe is a dynamic technology leader with deep experience driving 1000-member global engineering and product teams to deliver innovative on-premises and cloud-based solutions. He is an expert at directing major technology transformations including migrating products to microservices, cloud-native SaaS platforms, integrating AI/ML analytics, and evolving storage system architecture to leverage next-generation hardware trends. He has an established track record of launching products on time from concept to delivery and influencing corporate strategy through technology leadership addressing customer needs at scale.

"Philippe's deep and varied engineering and technical expertise will greatly complement and expand the product strategy and execution for our innovative composable data infrastructure services in all the major clouds for our Data Infrastructure solutions focusing on AI/ML workloads," said Amir Faintuch, CEO at Volumez. "We are excited to welcome Philippe to our growing executive team of cloud industry leaders who will focus on connecting the dots between customer, product, and execution."

"Many companies in the data infrastructure space claim to be different, but often are just a variation of existing concepts. Sometimes, however, you stumble on something differentiated where you can see the potential of everything unique that can be developed from it," said Ciampossin. "Volumez is, to me, the kind of company combining great technology, a world-class team, and energy rare in more mature companies. I am looking forward to collaborating with the team to be part of the adventure of enhancing the technology and product and taking it to new heights."

Volumez is a revolutionary composable data infrastructure company businesses employ to realize the true potential of their data. With its innovative controller-less architecture, Volumez tackles latency and scalability challenges by establishing direct Linux data paths, ensuring exceptional performance and resiliency. Driven by cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, Volumez offers comprehensive solutions that streamline data workflows, enhance data quality, and drive informed decision-making. Discover more at volumez.com.

As the senior vice president of advanced technology at Volumez, Philippe Ciampossin has deep expertise driving large, global engineering and product teams to deliver innovative on-premises and cloud-based solutions. With a focus on connecting the dots between customer, product, and execution, Philippe plays a pivotal role in driving Volumez's product vision and strategy and GTM success.

Philippe brings extensive industry experience to Volumez, having most recently served as the vice president of engineering for NetApp ONTAP engineering for on-premises and cloud-based solutions in AWS, GCP, and Microsoft Azure. His contributions extend to developing AI and analytics solutions for the enterprise networking division at Cisco and managing the technical aspects of an M&A initiative of two EMC divisions to a private equity firm and OpenText. Philippe serves on the advisory board for emerging companies and holds a patent on a query service for electronic documents archived in a multi-dimensional storage space.

With a deep understanding of engineering, product development, and product management, Philippe's expertise makes him a valuable asset to Volumez. He is looking forward to collaborating with the team to be part of the adventure of enhancing the technology and product and taking it to new heights. Philippe holds a Master of Engineering, Artificial Intelligence from Ecole d'Ingénieurs Informatique in Paris, France and a Bachelor of Engineering, Electrical Engineering from ESIG in Paris, France.

