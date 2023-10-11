Ex-Robinhood, Google Search Veteran Becomes Wildr's CEO

AI-powered zero-toxicity social media app poised for fast growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered zero-toxicity social media platform Wildr has announced the appointment of Vidit Drolia, one of its co-founders, as its new chief executive officer as the company prepares for major growth.

Former CEO Melissa Ravi, who remains on Wildr's executive team as Chief Operations Officer, handpicked Drolia for the job given his technical and managerial leadership at high-profile companies.

Wildr CEO Vidit Drolia
Over the past decade, Drolia has steered the success of some of the most preeminent products in Silicon Valley. Most recently, he was a senior engineering and business leader at Robinhood, leading their flagship 0 to 1 projects that have >$1BN assets under management. He was instrumental in Robinhood's international expansion to the UK and enabled the company to go public on its own platform.

Prior to Robinhood, Drolia spent 7 years at Google, working on some of the firm's most challenging and profitable products at global scale, including Google Search and Cloud Dataflow.

On becoming CEO, he said, "I'm inspired and driven by Wildr's mission and team on a daily basis. There's huge demand and opportunity for a social media app that truly focuses on positive interactions and is able to effectively quash trolling and harassment. Wildr is poised to usher in a new paradigm for social media with our zero tolerance for toxicity."

Wildr is now unveiling its powerful, mission-built AI, which discourages users from posting harmful, abusive or other offensive content on the app. Advanced large language models (LLMs) and monitoring systems enable the in-app AI to monitor interactions with others, and flag and restrict such content automatically.

"The technical horsepower of this platform is what makes it a game-changer. We're building incredibly powerful AI that will transform the ecosystem of social media," added Drolia.

Wildr is now focused on rolling out new product features and growing its community, with exciting updates planned in the next two quarters.

ABOUT WILDR

Wildr is the world's first zero-toxicity social media app. Its sophisticated language models filter out trolling, toxicity and abuse on the app, helping build the kindest corner of the internet. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in San Francisco. The founding team comprises serial entrepreneurs, experienced technologists and innovators. Download Wildr on the App Store or Google Play.

