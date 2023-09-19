Ex-Signature CIO Joins Abelian Partners to Lead Technology Vertical

John Trainor , former Chief Information Officer at Signature Bank, has joined Abelian Partners to lead the firm's technology consulting practice and head up a New York office.

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abelian Partners (www.abelianpartners.com) welcomes John Trainor as a new Managing Director on the firm's practitioner consulting team. Mr. Trainor will lead Abelian's technology consulting practice and will head up a New York office for the firm. Mr. Trainor will be joined by several of his former technology colleagues to expand Abelian's "hands-on-keyboard" capabilities for bank technology initiatives.

Mr. Trainor was in the CIO role at Signature Bank for over 7 years, where he led the digital transformation of the bank's commercial lending architecture, including the implementation of a commercial loan system (ACBS), a cloud-based banking platform (nCino), a data warehouse with Tableau data analytics, and a blockchain-based payments platform. He sponsored the implementation of the nCino Commercial Client Onboarding and loan origination solutions and still sits on the nCino CIO Advisory Board. Prior to Signature, Mr. Trainor was in IT financial institutions consulting with Virtusa in the U.K. and ALaS (acquired by Virtusa in 2011) in the U.S. He began his career at Bankers Trust as a product manager working both in New York and London. Mr. Trainor holds a BA in Economics from the University of Albany, SUNY and an MBA from the London Business School.

"I've worked with Abelian's practitioner consultants as a banker and now look forward to helping the firm's clients with technology enablement," said Mr. Trainor. "Specifically, a firm like Abelian that drives its technology recommendations from practical business advice was of utmost importance to me," he added.

"As a banking leader, John was a tremendous nCino champion for change," said Davis Brannan, EVP Ecosystems & Strategic Growth at nCino. "We are excited to continue our partnership in his new role at Abelian as he advises banks on how to leverage technology to adapt and transform their businesses. We wish him well in his new role."

"John is the right mix of practitioner banker and problem-solving consultant," said Charles Rierson, Managing Principal at Abelian Partners. "His leadership brings scale to Abelian and expertise to our clients. We are very excited to have him join the Abelian family," he added.

