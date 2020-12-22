Ex-Sony PlayStation Gaming Executive and Serial Entrepreneur Launches Hearo, the World's First Desktop and Mobile Co-Watching Party App

Ex-Sony PlayStation exec launches Hearo, world's first cross-platform co-watching app, just in time for the holidays. Tweet this

Available today on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows, Hearo lets Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video subscribers watch synchronized streaming movies and shows while talking to their friends. U.S. cable subscribers can also host watch parties for live TV on channels including ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. Viewers get a full-screen, HD video viewing experience and crystal clear voice chat they can enjoy together like they're sharing a big cozy couch.

The release makes Hearo the first and only full-screen co-watching app connecting iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows users. Fans get front-row seats to enjoy "The Queen's Gambit" on Netflix or holiday football on ESPN.

"Our connected devices are disconnecting us," says Lerner, "and we are feeling more isolated than ever. Games connect 2 billion of us. But even gamers aren't always talking and playing together. Hearo connects us at a time when we need it most. You can talk and watch with your family and friends anywhere, just like gamers."

"Co-watching party apps like Hearo are reinventing TV and streaming from a solitary experience to a social experience," says Ed Fries , General Partner, 1Up Ventures. "This isn't just something we'll do during the pandemic; this is the start of a major consumer trend that will shape how we view TV and streaming forever."

Product Demo: https://bit.ly/3nvT25k

Media kit: https://bit.ly/2K80NQd

About Hearo

Hearo reinvents TV and streaming as a live, social experience. Hearo is the world's first mobile and desktop co-watching app that lets consumers enjoy 25 TV and premium and free streaming services full-screen while talking together with their friends and family on their phones, tablets, or PCs. #MultiplayerTV is here.

