eX² Technology and Arizona Public Officials Announce Agreement with Cox Communications to Expand Broadband Access

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eX² Technology , a Vivacity company, in partnership with Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) , today announced the successful execution of an agreement with Cox Communications (Cox) to lease dark (unlit or unused) fibers along ADOT's I-17 right of way. The 20-year Indefeasible Right of Use agreement with Cox marks another key milestone in Arizona's mission to expand high-speed internet access to rural areas across the state. This 141-mile fiber segment leased by Cox will directly support an existing Schools and Libraries Program (E-rate) grant project aimed at connecting schools and educational institutions along the I-17 corridor.

"We are delivering broadband to people across Arizona, connecting them to critical economic and educational opportunities and helping them realize the Arizona Promise," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "This represents a key milestone in putting affordable, reliable internet within reach of more Arizona families and communities."

The execution of this agreement builds on the momentum of eX² Technology's first dark fiber commercialization agreement with Wecom Fiber, announced on July 22, and further extends the reach of critical broadband infrastructure along the I-17 corridor. In addition to I-17, ADOT's statewide network includes dark fiber and conduit assets along I-19 from Tucson to Nogales and an active 202-mile construction project along I-40W from Flagstaff to the California border to be completed at the end of 2026. These routes form the foundation of an open-access middle-mile network that will enable broadband providers to connect more Arizonans with faster, more reliable service.

The middle-mile infrastructure was made possible through more than $140 million in state-directed federal funding and is part of the Arizona Statewide Middle-Mile Program , a program which aims to enhance broadband access to unserved and underserved areas by improving the middle segment of the network, which links local providers to major internet hubs. It was designed to complement Arizona's last-mile programs, including BEAD, E-rate and Digital Equity programs and is now part of Governor Hobbs' ConnectAllAZ , a statewide initiative to deploy historic investments into broadband connectivity across Arizona.

"Arizona is setting a national example for how strategic investment and collaboration can transform digital infrastructure," said Kyle Hildebrand, Chief Revenue Officer of eX² Technology. "This agreement with Cox not only helps bring high-speed broadband to schools and communities that need it most—it also underscores our shared commitment to closing the digital divide, expanding access, and building a more connected future for Arizonans."

Cox Communications, a trusted broadband provider with deep roots in Arizona, is expanding its high-speed network to Black Canyon City, with plans to connect 1,700 residential households, a school, a public library, a post office, and local businesses. The agreement advances Cox's ability to deliver fast, reliable internet—supporting innovation, expanding opportunity, and providing access for residents, businesses, and public institutions.

"We are proud to support the State of Arizona's initiative to expand broadband in rural areas by bringing high-speed connectivity and digital opportunity to communities along the I-17 corridor," said Susan Anable, Phoenix Market Vice President at Cox Communications. "This effort opens the door to future commercial and educational opportunities that strengthen local economies and community vitality."

"This is another exciting example of middle-mile connectivity helping to expand broadband internet availability in areas that need it," said ADOT Director Jennifer Toth. "We're excited to see what the future holds as this network continues expanding along state highways."

"The agreement with Cox Communications marks another important milestone in Arizona's ongoing efforts to expand broadband access, especially in rural communities," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "As we continue making progress towards connecting more Arizonans, we're grateful to Governor Hobbs, eX², and ADOT for their partnership in advancing this critical work."

In 2024, eX² Technology was awarded a 20-year agreement with ADOT and the ACA to manage operations, maintenance and commercialization of ADOT's conduit, dark fiber, wireless and other related infrastructure along I-17, I-19, I-40W, as well as future I-10 and I-8 corridors.

For more information on available dark fiber and conduit along ADOT's right of way, please visit ex2technology.com/adot .

To learn more about ADOT's broadband efforts, please visit azdot.gov/broadband .

