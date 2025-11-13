eX² Technology and Yuma County Commemorate an Ag-Dedicated Wireless Tower Network

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eX² Technology , a Vivacity company and a turnkey solution for those seeking to build, scale or upgrade their communications infrastructure, yesterday joined Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Yuma County leaders, and community members to celebrate the commemoration of an AgTech Wireless Tower Network in Yuma County. This milestone marks the launch of a wireless network dedicated to agriculture, designed to deliver field-level connectivity that enables the next wave of precision farming and water conservation technologies.

Governor Hobbs

Agriculture is the backbone of Yuma County's economy, with nearly 190,000 acres under cultivation. The region consistently ranks among the very top U.S. counties for agricultural output, generating more than $3.2 billion annually. eX² Technology is developing a network of towers across nearly 160,000 acres of irrigated farmland. The infrastructure is designed to empower farmers with reliable, scalable wireless services that support AI-powered machinery, IoT sensors, drones, GIS mapping, irrigation automation and autonomous farm vehicles.

"The mesh network project connects more than just fields. We are connecting to the future of farming. This smart farming network continues the work of transforming Yuma County into a living laboratory of innovation, where data flows as freely as water, empowering our farming industry, protecting our resources, and ensuring that Yuma remains North America's winter salad bowl for generations to come," said Jonathan W. Lines, Yuma County Supervisor.

The project is being funded by a $6 million State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant awarded to Yuma County by the Governor's Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting.

Governor Hobbs joined the celebration by signing two agricultural bills: one recognizing autonomous farm vehicles as instruments of husbandry, and another establishing a Broadband Service District Authority to oversee the ag-focused broadband system.

"No where is the advancement of technology and agriculture more evident than here in Yuma," said Governor Hobbs. "With the Yuma County middle-mile project and the broadband towers that we helped fund, we're establishing a high-capacity broadband backbone making game-changing impact that supports real-time data collection, autonomous equipment and remote sensing for next-generation farming. These projects are expected to be fully operational by next year and I'm so excited to see how it will transform lives and livelihoods."

"We are honored to partner with Yuma County to build a dedicated network infrastructure that connects growers with the tools they need to lead the country in agriculture innovation," said Christopher Rabii, President & CEO of Vivacity Infrastructure Group.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on November 12 at Northside Highway 95 and Avenue 9E in Yuma County, as part of the three-day 2025 Yuma Desert Difference event hosted by the University of Arizona's Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture.

